WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Sammy Knight competed in one event at the state gymnastics meet last year and it was perfect.
Knight returned as an all-around this year, and that same event was the only thing about the day that wasn’t.
The Watertown sophomore hit scores at or near her peak — with notoriously strict state judging, no less — on the uneven bars (7.95), the floor exercise (9.133) and the balance beam (8.567). But on the vault, the event in which Knight stuck her pike tsukahara for a 9.233 score as a freshman, she couldn’t get her steps right and had to settle for a simple vault score of 7.3, well below her standards.
The final result for Knight was a 24th place finish in Division 2 all-around competition with a 32.950 score at the WIAA State Gymnastics Meet on Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
Though it was a tough way to finish the day, Knight earned plenty of positive feedback from Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff and assistant Tricia Seibel.
“Tricia and I are so proud of Sammy,” Kirchoff said. “She is only the second WHS gymnast to qualify as an all-around at state, that we know of. She scored a 9.133 on floor and then took 14th place in the state on beam with an 8.567. How amazing is that?”
Knight began the day on the uneven bars, the only event in which scores below 8.
“She had a really nice, clean routine, very consistent with what she’s been doing all year,” Kirchoff said. “To almost hit an 8 at state with that bar routine was great for her.”
“It was very clean,” Knight said of her bars routine. “I definitely was not expecting that score at all, because at state, they are a lot tougher. It was cool that I got that high of a score.”
Knight competed next on the balance beam, an event she qualified for individually as well as an all-around. She had one significant wobble, but successfully fought to stay on and completed her no-fall routine for a 14th place finish.
“That’s big at state, because that event is super nerve-racking for making it for the first time,” Seibel said.
Knight moved to the floor exercise, one of her strongest events. She’s scored in the 9s many times on the floor in her two-year career, but a 9 on the floor at state is no small feat with the tough judging.
“We switched her first and last tumble passes around and it definitely helped her confidence with her showmanship,” Kirchoff said. “To get a nine at state on floor as a sophomore is pretty awesome.”
Knight agreed.
“That was amazing,” she said. “It was really cool. I went out there and tried my best and I think it was one of the best floor routines I have ever done.”
Then came the vault, where run-throughs quickly became a struggle.
“She was just off on her run,” Kirchoff said. “Going into vault, she wanted to beat her own score, and she wanted to get her personal best all around. She just put too much pressure on herself on the vault. We know she can do it, but we’ll be back next year.”
In due time, Knight was able to reflect on an otherwise successful second trip to state.
“Everything went good today, except the end, but gymnastics isn’t easy,” Knight said. “Everyone makes mistakes, you can’t change it. I am just proud of myself for making it here.”
What made Knight’s finish to the season all the more impressive was that she did it despite suffering a back muscle injury halfway through the season, which sidelined her for two meets. It took awhile to get her scores back up to where they usually are, but she did so in time to score well at the Badger Conference, sectional and state meets.
“I didn’t think I would come back as strong as I did from the injury, but honestly, I think the break helped me push through and come out on top,” Knight said.
“(Placing fourth as an all-around and qualifying out of the Mount Horeb sectional) was the coolest experience that has ever happened to me. I was not expecting it at all, which made it ten times better. It was a great experience. I wasn’t here for all-around last year, so the other events were different, but in the other events, I pulled through and I was proud of myself.”
