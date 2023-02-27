MOUNT HOREB — Watertown sophomore Sammy Knight qualified for the WIAA State Gymnastics Tournament for the second consecutive year, placing fourth as an all-around with a score of 34.050 at the Mount Horeb sectional on Friday.
Knight, who competed at the state meet as a freshman on the vault, placed fourth at the sectional with scores of 8.550 on the floor exercise, 8.950 on the balance beam, 8.9 on the vault and 7.650 on the uneven bars. She additionally qualified to compete individually on the beam and vault with a fourth place finish in each of those events.
Watertown finished fifth as a team with a 129.550 score.
"It has been a crazy week full of mixed emotions with a snow day Wednesday and Thursday," Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said.
"Our girls have not been in the gym since Tuesday. I know they were a little stiff and out of practice, but we are so proud of our awesome team. Assistant coach Tricia Seibel and I are bummed the regular season has come to an end for our varsity team, as it truly has been a wonderful year coaching these ladies. However, we are very excited for Sammy Knight as she gets to return to state again as a sophomore."
Watertown started on floor in round 2 and scored 33.500.
Knight's 8.550 was good for 12th overall. Senior Aveline Jacob (16th, 8.450), junior Paige Petig (17th, 8.375), senior Mikayla Dehnert (20th, 8.125) and senior Mikaylah Fessler (35th, 7.375) also competed for the Goslings.
"We were a little upset and concerned, as the floor scores were lower than expected," Kirchoff said.
"We definitely noticed the scores increased as the meet went on, but overall I can say we were honestly very happy with our floor performances. Fessler, Dehnert, Petig, Jacob, and Knight all smiled, had fun, and got full credit for all their jumps and tumbling connections which is all we can ask for. We can’t control the scores or the outcome but we can control our attitude and response and we are very proud of how they bounced back during the second half of the meet."
The Goslings turned in a 33.275 score on the vault.
Knight's 8.9 led the way, followed by Petig (25th, 8.125), Dehnert (28th, 8.1), Jacob (28th, 8.1) and Fessler (30th, 8.075).
"We want to vault in round 4 a little upset from floor," Kirchoff said. "The girls did the best they could during a high pressure meet, but their heads just were not completely in the game. We did OK, but we know that Dehnert, Jacob, Fessler, and Petig all have beautiful handspring fulls and I am just bummed the judges didn’t get to see what Tricia and I see all the time. Sammy finished for us on vault and landed an awesome tucked tsuk, scoring an 8.9, taking fourth place and qualifying for state."
Watertown scored 30.575 on the uneven bars.
Petig led the Goslings, tying for seventh with an 8.175. She was followed by Knight (18th, 7.650), Fessler (22nd, 7.575), Jacob (24th, 7.175) and senior Kirsten Wiedmeyer (30th, 6.7).
"With the momentum from Sammy’s vault, we pushed into bars in round 6," Kirchoff said.
"Wiedmeyer, Jacob, and Knight all had solid flowing routines as they usually do. Our team was thrilled for senior Mikaylah Fessler and junior Paige Petig as they both made their giants in their routines.
Both Fessler and Petig knew that going into sectionals anything could happen on the uneven bars and unfortunately Petig was in a three way tie for seventh place and they only take the top five for state. She just missed it by .3, which is always hard. They both had a chance and we are bummed they didn’t make it, but gymnastics is such a subjective and difficult sport. Regardless, Tricia and I are so proud of the mentality they have built up this year and they should be extremely proud of themselves."
The Goslings finished up with a 30.575 score on the balance beam.
Knight led the team with her 8.950, followed by Jacob (16th, 8.4), sophomore Claire Engle (26th, 7.5), Wiedmeyer (29th, 7.350) and Dehnert (33rd, 6.550).
"Claire started us with an excellent no fall routine," Kirchoff said. "Engle has been a wonderful addition to our varsity team and I love a girl who loves beam. She did nothing but beam every day for three days and it shows.
"Dehnert and Wiedmeyer had very respectable routines and have been consistent role models for the team on beam. Aveline Jacob echoed Engle’s no fall routine, not only by staying on, but by earning her new personal best beam score of 8.4 at her last high school gymnastics competition. It was such a sweet moment. It’s always wonderful when the girls get their new personal best scores, but when it happens on their last routine of their high school career ,there is just something even more sentimental about it and we couldn’t be more thrilled for her.
"After Jacob nailed her routine she went over to Sammy to give her a pep talk and man, did it work. Sammy also had a no fall beam routine and scored her second highest beam score ever earning an 8.95, taking fourth place and advancing to state."
Jacob finished 12th in all-around scoring with a 32.125.
Knight will take part in the state tournament's individual competition on Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School. The event begins at 10 a.m.
Jefferson/Cambridge ended its season with a sixth place score of 123.550.
Senior Alex Ostopowicz led the EagleJays with a 13th place all around score of 32.100. She placed 19th on the floor exercise (8.175) and scored 8.025 on the uneven bars, 7.7 on the balance beam and 8.2 on the vault.
Junior Summer Huebel was 15th as an all-around with scores of 7.8 on the floor exercise, 8.7 on the beam (which tied her for tenth), 7.5 on the vault and 6.825 on the uneven bars.
Senior Reagan Kopelke was 17th as an all-around (29.3) with scores of 7.725 on the floor exercise, 7.8 on the balance beam, 8.175 on the vault and 5.6 on the uneven bars.
Sophomore Olivia Jennrich was 18th as an all-around (28.400) with scores of 7.750 on the floor exercise, 6.350 on the balance beam, 8.350 on the vault and 5.950 on the uneven bars.
Team scores: Mount Horeb 139.4750, Elkhorn 139.200, Sauk Prairie 134.850, Baraboo 134.050, Watertown 129.550, Jefferson/Cambridge 123.550, Waterford 118.875, Whitewater 94.425
