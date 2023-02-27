MOUNT HOREB — Watertown sophomore Sammy Knight qualified for the WIAA State Gymnastics Tournament for the second consecutive year, placing fourth as an all-around with a score of 34.050 at the Mount Horeb sectional on Friday.

Knight, who competed at the state meet as a freshman on the vault, placed fourth at the sectional with scores of 8.550 on the floor exercise, 8.950 on the balance beam, 8.9 on the vault and 7.650 on the uneven bars. She additionally qualified to compete individually on the beam and vault with a fourth place finish in each of those events.

