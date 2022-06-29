Nia Fredrich, a 2019 graduate of Watertown High School, was a member of the inaugural Lee Elder Internship at the U.S. Open golf tournament earlier this month.
Fredrich, who is a P.J. Boatwright Intern with the Wisconsin State Golf Association, was one of 25 candidates to participate in the one-week program, which was held in conjunction with the U.S. Open at the Country Club in Brookline, MA.
The internship is an innovative, immersive one-week experience designed to introduce under-represented individuals to the game’s many career pathways, reinforce the significant contributions that minorities have made to golf and introduce these individuals to the game and its core values.
The interview process was designed to find students that had a drive for Diversity Equity and Inclusion initiatives, recommendations from academic advisors, professors, or mentors, strong work ethic and an interest in learning further about what it means to be a diverse student going into our professional careers.
“It truly was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I continue to feel grateful for always having my friends and family support me through my career in golf to help me get to a point where I could share this experience with my 24 new best friends,” said Fredrich, who is attending University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“This experience has given me so many new people to my own network, and I hope to take this all to the next level in my career by being able to always show others of diverse backgrounds how important it is to be involved in such an industry that may not have traditionally been as welcoming to people of color.
“The most important thing I learned is how important it was for me to persevere in my early golf years through any boundary that I may have struggled with, because without that I would not have been so confident and driven to strive for diversity in the industry.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.