Watertown senior forward Ethan Johnson received honorable mention in Badger East all-conference boys basketball voting held recently.
On the season, Johnson averaged 10.1 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game and had 19 blocks.
“Ethan completed his high school basketball career being voted one of the 20 best players in the Badger East Conference, earning Honorable Mention All-Conference,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. “Ethan anchored this team as a captain this year and was a huge reason for the 22-23 team’s continued improvement.”
Waunakee won the Badger East with a 14-0 record, followed by Stoughton at 10-4, Milton and DeForest each at 8-6, Monona Grove at 7-7, Beaver Dam at 5-9, Fort Atkinson at 4-10 and Watertown at 2-12.
Academic All State awards: Watertown’s boys basketball team finished first among Division 2 teams in overall GPA, with 10 Goslings earning academic all-state honors.
Those players included Johnson, Jon Zietlow, Ben Goodle, Carsten Hurtgen, Reece Kamrath, Brayden Schmidt, Calvin Hurtgen, Jacob Hurtgen, Cameron Kranz and Brett Schwefel.
ALL CONFERENCE
PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Ty Fernholz — Stoughton
1ST TEAM
NAME SCHOOL POS. YR.
Ayden Goll Milton G 11
Ty Fernholz Stoughton G 11
Sawyer Schipper Stoughton G 11
Keaton Frisch Waunakee G 11
Jake Bova Waunakee G 11
2ND TEAM
Brody Hartig DeForest G 12
Jackson Accuardi DeForest F 10
Matt Kirk Milton G 12
Cole Inda Monona Grove G 12
Isaiah Erb Monona Grove G 11
HONORABLE MENTION
Beaver Dam–JT Kaul
Fort Atkinson–Kroix Kucken, Logan Kees
Milton–Brogan McIntrye
Monona Grove–EmmettToijala
Stoughton–Mason Marggi
Watertown–Ethan Johnson
Waunakee–Devin Johnson, Eli Selk, Shea DuCharme
