Watertown's Brayden Schmidt honored in Badger East all-conference soccer voting Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 2, 2022 Watertown sophomore defender Brayden Schmidt made the second team in Badger East all-conference boys soccer voting held recently.Monona Grove won the Badger East at 7-0-1, followed by Milton at 5-2-1, Waunakee at 4-1-3, DeForest at 4-2-2, Fort Atkinson at 3-5-0, Beaver Dam at 2-4-2, Stoughton at 1-5-2 and Watertown at 0-7-1.2022 BADGER EAST BOYS SOCCER ALL CONFERENCENAME SCHOOL YEAR UNANIMOUS1ST TEAMDillon Sommers DeForest 12Casey Walton DeForest 12Arion Dommershausen Fort Atkinson 11Deegan Riley Milton 12 UBrandon Tenorio Milton 11Nathan Haberli Monona Grove 12 ULiam Rains Monona Grove 12Milo Kohl Monona Grove 12 UIsaiah Jakel Waunakee 12Max Miller Waunakee 11GOALKEEPERWill Reis Waunakee 122ND TEAMAlexis Hernandez Beaver Dam 10Sam Piontek DeForest 12Owen Kramar DeForest 11Carter Smith Milton 11Ben Zielke Monona Grove 12Will Femrite Monona Grove 12Oscar Adame Vanegas Monona Grove 11Brayden Schmidt Watertown 10Brandon Statz Waunakee 11Alex Nelson Waunakee 11GOALKEEPERTucker Schmidt DeForest 11HONORABLE MENTIONRiley Vanpembrook Beaver Dam 12Aidan Schlagel Beaver Dam 11JJ Espinosa Beaver Dam 11Aiden Worden Fort Atkinson 12Noah Girard Milton 10Zander Vilbrandt Milton 11Thomas Gibbons Monona Grove 12Elijah Hartberg Stoughton 11Max Packard Stoughton 10Stepan Khamenka Waunakee 12Max Adrians Monona Grove 12
