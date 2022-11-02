Watertown sophomore defender Brayden Schmidt made the second team in Badger East all-conference boys soccer voting held recently.

Monona Grove won the Badger East at 7-0-1, followed by Milton at 5-2-1, Waunakee at 4-1-3, DeForest at 4-2-2, Fort Atkinson at 3-5-0, Beaver Dam at 2-4-2, Stoughton at 1-5-2 and Watertown at 0-7-1.

