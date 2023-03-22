Watertown wrestling club ninth at team state tournament

Watertown’s wresting team placed ninth at the team state tournament recently. The back row from left are Damacio Dominguez, Ezekiel Rebollar, AJ Dishneau, Micah Miller, Oliver Gonzalez, Wilbert Pineda, Teagen Stivarius, Landon Miller, Anabela Garcia and Aliviah Walsh. The front row from left are Nohra Good, Ty Kortendick, Isaiah Neitzel, Westley Brigham, Jurenth Tiedemann, Bryson Busler and Caleb Bardenwerper.

 Contributed

The Watertown Wrestling Club has had a busy couple of weeks as their end of season schedule leads them into the state tournament series.

The first weekend of March saw the middle school squad competing at Team State in Fond Du Lac. Roughly 20 team members battled it out with Division One’s toughest programs in a five dual meet format. Of the 128 Division One Schools, only 16 took on the challenge to compete in this prestigious event, with Watertown going 3-2 on the day to finish ninth in the state.

