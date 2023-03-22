Watertown’s wresting team placed ninth at the team state tournament recently. The back row from left are Damacio Dominguez, Ezekiel Rebollar, AJ Dishneau, Micah Miller, Oliver Gonzalez, Wilbert Pineda, Teagen Stivarius, Landon Miller, Anabela Garcia and Aliviah Walsh. The front row from left are Nohra Good, Ty Kortendick, Isaiah Neitzel, Westley Brigham, Jurenth Tiedemann, Bryson Busler and Caleb Bardenwerper.
The Watertown Wrestling Club has had a busy couple of weeks as their end of season schedule leads them into the state tournament series.
The first weekend of March saw the middle school squad competing at Team State in Fond Du Lac. Roughly 20 team members battled it out with Division One’s toughest programs in a five dual meet format. Of the 128 Division One Schools, only 16 took on the challenge to compete in this prestigious event, with Watertown going 3-2 on the day to finish ninth in the state.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this young, talented group,” Watertown Westling Club coach Mark Bardenwerper said. “This is the toughest competition they will see all year. These programs are perennial powerhouses with generations of wrestling history. To come out with 3 dual meet wins says a lot about our depth and balance. Middle School coaches Josh Barnett, Steve Frank, Noah Dominguez, and Brad Busler deserve a lot of credit for giving them the tools to be successful.”
Following up this great performance, Watertown headed to the individual regional state qualifier tournaments on Saturday, with 15 determined young wrestlers. At the qualifiers wrestlers compete in specific weight classes against the area’s best, with the top three place winners qualifying for state.
“We typically have more kids give it a go at regionals, but a lot of our middle schoolers have moved on to soccer or baseball, and our younger group decided to hold off another year,” Bardenwerper said. “That said, we’re very pleased with getting 10 out of the 15 to qualify. That’s a pretty efficient day and again really highlights how hard the kids are working and the opportunities our club provides for them.”
State qualifiers include Bryson Busler, Aliviah Walsh, Nohra Good, Kameron Zingler, Caleb Bardenwerper, Isaiah Neitzel, Harrison Best, Ryker Stratman, Jonathan Weir, and Jayden Reeves. These wrestlers will compete at the state tournament in Madison on Friday and Saturday at the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum.
