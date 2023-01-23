WAUWATOSA — Watertown's wrestlers outscored their opponents 302-97 and won the Tom Janssen Wauwatosa Duals on Saturday.
"We've gone 7-0 in the last five days, and it's been a lot of fun to share that with the team," Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said.
"Today was a nice cap to the week. We brought several JV kids to get them some experience and nurse some kids with dings back to health and really wrestled hard. I'm not going to lie and say that everything went perfectly, but I thought the kids wrestled with a lot of heart, pulled together tightly as a team, and supported each other in order to meet some team goals.
"We had to put some JV kids into situations that required us to hold out some of our varsity kids, and to bounce the lineup around quite a bit. We didn't have one complaint, and everybody handled the changes with a high degree of professionalism and team spirit.
"This crew just gets it. I think they're having a blast with as well as we've been wrestling, and the fact that nobody really stands out as the focal point of the team adds to the camaraderie that is felt."
Undefeated wrestlers for Watertown were Joe Logan (5-0) at 132 pounds, Ryan Bergman (5-0) at 152, Frank Wilkowski (5-0) at 160, Braden Holleman (5-0) at 182 and 195, Owen Sjoberg (5-0) at 182 and 195, and Tyler Habersetzer (3-0) who returned to the lineup at 220 after an injury.
Watertown defeated Wauwatosa East/West 71-12, Badger 54-26, Wisconsin Lutheran 60-23, Manitowoc Lincoln 73-6 and Portage 44-30.
"The championship dual was a Badger Conference match between us and Portage," coach Logan said. "Their records were definitely solid and they had a number of JV kids they could move around to get matchups. It was a very competitive dual and we were definitely scrapping to come out on top.
"They wrestled a very smart dual and we were fortunate to come out on top. Key matches at 152, 220, 285, and 113 went our way and kept our heads above water in this match."
Watertown travels to face Badger Conference powerhouse Milton on Friday.
WATERTOWN 71, TOSA EAST/WEST 12
106 — Nathan Rocole (W) received forfeit
113 — Nathan Mielke (WWE) pinned Finn Mulligan (W) at 1:24
120 — Ben Logan (W) received forfeit
126 — Damien Ortega (W) pinned Alijah Thames-Martin (WWE) at 4:40
132 — Joe Logan (W) tech. fall Jack Geronime (WWE) 17-2 at 2:54
138 — Nikita Adamov (WWE) pinned Owin Walsh (W) at 0:52
145 — Marlon Muniz (W) pinned Julian Contreras (WWE) at 1:26
152 — Ryan Bergman (W) pinned Luke Simmert (WWE) at 1:54
160 — Frank Wilkowski (W) pinned Ben Holtz (WWE) at 0:54
170 — Logan Hespe (W) pinned Markus Fletcher (WWE) at 1:45
182 — Owen Sjoberg (W) pinned James Justham (WWE) at 0:55
195 — Braden Holleman (W) pinned Chris Kroscher (WWE) at 1:38
220 — Nathan Postma (W) pinned London Bradley (WWE) at 5:27
*285 — Evan Cappetta (W) pinned Joshua Garland (WWE) at 0:40
WATERTOWN 54, BADGER 26
*106 — Logan Clausen (B) pinned Nathan Rocole (W) at 0:39
113 — Finn Mulligan (W) pinned Devan Allen (B) at 1:49
120 — Carley Ceshker (B) major dec. Ben Logan (W) 16-6
126 — Bradley Rupnow (W) pinned Patrick Hiffman (B) at 5:58
132 — Joe Logan (W) pinned Luke Theyer (B) at 3:41
138 — Owin Walsh (W) pinned Aiden Hernandez (B) at 2:57
145 — Mason Smith (B) pinned Marlon Muniz (W) at 2:59
152 — Ryan Bergman (W) pinned Elijah Brummett (B) at 3:00
160 — Frank Wilkowski (W) pinned Colton Derington (B) at 1:00
170 — Santino Buttita (B) major dec. Logan Hespe (W) 12-1
182 — Braden Holleman (W) pinned Christian Wolff (B) at 1:46
195 — Owen Sjoberg (W) pinned Evan Phillips (B) at 1:30
220 — Yandel Flores (B) pinned Nathan Postma (W) at 3:42
285 — Evan Cappetta (W) received forfeit
WATERTOWN 60, WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 23
106 — Amos Ebeling (WL) pinned Nathan Rocole (W) at 2:00
*113 — Finn Mulligan (W) received forfeit
120 — Coen Henn (WL) tech. fall Ben Logan (W) 23-8 at 4:55
126 — Damien Ortega (W) received forfeit
132 — Joe Logan (W) pinned Caleb Meitner (WL) at 1:42
138 — Owin Walsh (W) received forfeit
145 — Seviyon Doss (WL) pinned Marlon Muniz (W) at 3:57
152 — Ryan Bergman (W) pinned Henry Brockman (WL) at 3:24
160 — Frank Wilkowski (W) pinned Sehaj Chand (WL) at 3:27
170 — Logan Hespe (W) pinned Deon Reid (WL) at 1:10
182 — Owen Sjoberg (W) pinned Ryan Vaccarella (WL) at 1:31
195 — Braden Holleman (W) pinned Juan Avila (WL) at 0:55
220 — Tyler Habersetzer (W) pinned Marquell Bovia (WL) at 2:52
285 — Jordan Jackson (WL) pinned Evan Cappetta (W) at 0:19
WATERTOWN 73, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 6
106 — Pedro Estrada (ML) received forfeit
113 — Finn Mulligan (W) pinned Nathan Yang (ML) at 3:34
*120 — Ben Logan (W) tech. fall Aythan Thrasher (ML) 17-0 at 5:48
126 — Damien Ortega (W) major dec. Jackson Bongle (ML) 13-1
132 — Joe Logan (W) major dec. Oscar Estrada (ML) 9-1
138 — Owin Walsh (W) pinned Matt Yang (ML) at 4:47
145 — Marlon Muniz (W) pinned Isaac Pionek (ML) at 4:34
152 — Ryan Bergman (W) pinned Easton Becker (ML) at 1:45
160 — Frank Wilkowski (W) received forfeit
170 — Logan Hespe (W) received forfeit
182 — Braden Holleman (W) received forfeit
195 — Owen Sjoberg (W) received forfeit
220 — Tyler Habersetzer (W) received forfeit
285 — Nathan Postma (W) received forfeit
WATERTOWN 44, PORTAGE 30
106 — Cole Beckett (P) pinned Nathan Rocole (W) at 0:17
113 — Finn Mulligan (W) pinned Dash Ludwig (P) at 1:01
120 — Ben Logan (W) dec. Kylon Dandridge (P) 9-2
*126 — Jayson Kreier (P) pinned Damien Ortega (W) at 3:03
132 — Joe Logan (W) pinned Jeffry Jones (P) at 1:23
138 — Garret Crawford (P) pinned Owin Walsh (W) at 1:18
145 — Alex Channing (P) pinned Marlon Muniz (W) at 1:55
152 — Ryan Bergman (W) dec. Luke Paulsen (P) 6-3
160 — Frank Wilkowski (W) pinned David Williams (P) at 1:43
170 — Landon Heitmeier (P) pinned Logan Hespe (W) at 3:34
182 — Braden Holleman (W) dec. James Peters (P) 4-1
195 — Owen Sjoberg (W) tech. fall Eli Kimball (P) 17-0 at 3:30
220 — Tyler Habersetzer (W) pinned Pierce Kristof (P) at 1:34
285 — Nathan Postma (W) pinned Javier Moyotl-Hernandez (P) at 0:25
