Watertown junior Logan Hespe rides Monona Grove/McFarland sophomore Cooper Cornish after a first period takedown in the 170 pound match between the two teams on Friday at WHS. Hespe won by fall and the Goslings won 46-24.
Watertown sophomore Owen Sjoberg stuck Monona Grove/McFarland freshman Nick Gallagher in the 195-pound match between the two teams on Friday at WHS. Sjoberg had one of six pins for the Goslings in their 46-24 victory.
Watertown junior Finn Mulligan scores back points during the 113-pound match against Monona Grove/McFarland sophomore Kaleo Cardoso on Friday at WHS. Mulligan earned an 11-1 major decision, one of Watertown's nine wins in a 46-24 victory.
Watertown freshman Joe Logan circles around for the winning takedown in Sudden Victory-1 over Monona Grove/McFarland freshman Xavier Denman during the 132-pound match between the two teams on Friday at WHS. Logan won a 5-3 decision.
Monona Grove/McFarland’s coaches handed out tough grades to their wrestlers after the match. Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan, by contrast, was all smiles.
"It's a good group of kids,” Logan said after the Goslings soundly defeated Monona Grove/McFarland 46-24 in the Badger Conference opener on Friday at WHS. "This is the first dual meet where we had 14 out of 14 give everything they had. They all came to wrestle. We had lot of first year kids who gutted it out and gave us everything they had. It went really well.”
Watertown won six of its nine victories by fall, with juniors Ryan Bergman (152 pounds), Frank Wilkowski (160), Tyler Habersetzer (220) and Logan Hespe (170), sophomore Owen Sjoberg (195) and freshman Angel Ortega (126) earning pins.
Junior Finn Muligan posted an 11-1 major decision at 113, and Logan’s youngest sons, freshmen twins Ben Logan (120) and Joe Logan (132) earning decisions.
The pins were particularly sweet.
“(Head assistant coach Steve) Best really focuses on the bonus points for dual meets,” Logan said. “He tells the kids that dual meets are won on bonus points. You can’t give them up and have to take them when they were there. We outhustled them. They quit before we did. There’s a ton we can work on. It’s a long list to work on, but it’s all fixable.
"You can't teach kids to hate losing. Kids that were new came off pissed they lost. I love the guttiness of this team.”
Bergman began the pin parade in the second match of the night. After scoring the opening takedown, he got caught but fought off his back and quickly regained control and scored the fall midway through the second period.
“Bergman will play a strong leadership role for us this year,” coach Logan said.
Wilkowski was next, answering an early challenge on his feet with an explosive takedown that set the tone the rest of the way. He led 5-0 after one period and reversed Joel Karls to his back to start the second period. He hit another reversal in the third period and scored the pin at 4 minutes, 32 seconds.
“Frank is an important part of this team,” coach Logan said. "He needs to feel that. He needs to take on that leadership role. The team needs him. Tonight, he came out there gave it everything he had. He doesn't get bullied. He doesn’t always do it the way I'd like, but he gives you everything he's got."
Hespe dominated his match at 170 and was leading 16-4 with time winding down when he scored the fall at the six-minute mark.
“I’ve been waiting for Logan to wrestle on varsity for two years,” coach Logan said. “He’s been under the ice a little bit. Now, he's broken through. He’s a solid leader in the room.”
Sjoberg made quick work of Nick Gallagher with a pin in 56 seconds. Habersetzer scored a first period takedown and a second period reversal on his way to a pin in 2:56.
“I was really happy with the way Tyler wrestled,” coach Logan said. “He struggled a bit with confidence last year. Tonight, he came out and looked solid. He’s going to grow. It’s the first match in a long season, but I want him to keep that confidence.”
Ortega hit an ankle pick off the opening whistle and spent the rest of his match riding Quran Dunne-Morgan before pinning him at 2:41.
Mulligan worked Firemen’s Carry moves for multiple takedowns and added three back points in a 10-point victory.
“We’re thrilled to have Finn,” coach Logan said. “He’s really working hard."
Ben Logan gave up the first takedown, but took control with a pair of reversals on his way to a 10-4 decision. Joe Logan squandered a 3-0 lead in the third period with a penalty point and reversal with 32 seconds left, but regrouped and won a scramble on the mat for a 5-3 decision in Sudden Victory Period 1.
“Fourteen months ago, I wasn’t sure either one of them was going to be wrestling, but they fell in love with it last year and they’ve got a fever for it now,” coach Logan said. “They’re working out all the time."
Sophomores Owen Sjoberg (195) and heavyweight Evan Cappetta lost hard fought decisions. Sophomore Owin Walsh hit a five point move in the first period before losing by fall to Blare Wood in a wild match at 138. Sophomore Marlon Muniz also lost by fall at 145.
Watertown hosts the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble today. Matches begin at 10 a.m.
