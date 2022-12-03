Monona Grove/McFarland’s coaches handed out tough grades to their wrestlers after the match. Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan, by contrast, was all smiles.

"It's a good group of kids,” Logan said after the Goslings soundly defeated Monona Grove/McFarland 46-24 in the Badger Conference opener on Friday at WHS. "This is the first dual meet where we had 14 out of 14 give everything they had. They all came to wrestle. We had lot of first year kids who gutted it out and gave us everything they had. It went really well.”

