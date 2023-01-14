Watertown's wrestlers were swept by Waunakee and Beaver Dam/Wayland in a pair of conference dual meets on Friday at WHS.
Waunakee defeated Watertown 32-28. Beaver Dam/Wayland pulled out a 37-36 victory over the Goslings.
Watertown's wrestlers were swept by Waunakee and Beaver Dam/Wayland in a pair of conference dual meets on Friday at WHS.
Waunakee defeated Watertown 32-28. Beaver Dam/Wayland pulled out a 37-36 victory over the Goslings.
Five Watertown wrestlers finished 2-0 on the night. Ben Logan (120) had one forfeit and one pin. Ryan Bergman earned a pair of 5-2 decisions. Logan Hespe (170) scored a major decision and a decision. Owen Sjoberg (195) had one decision and one pin. Nathan Potsma (220) had one decision and one pin.
WAUNAKEE 32, WATERTOWN 28
106 — Connor Cutsinger (Wk) major dec. Nathan Rocole (W) 13-1
113: — Mason Spear (Wk) dec. Finn Mulligan (W) 8-1
120 — Ben Logan (W) received forfeit
126 — Damien Ortega (W) received forfeit
132 — Coltan Nechvatal (Wk) pinned Joe Logan (W) at 0:41
138 — Gabe Guralski (Wk) major dec. Owin Walsh (W) 12-0
145 — Dane Spencer (Wk) pinned Marlon Muniz (W) at 3:20
152 — Ryan Bergman (W) dec. Quinn Pfeiffer (Wk) 5-2
*160 — Aiden Burns (Wk) dec. Pierce Detert (W) 8-6
170 — Logan Hespe (W) major dec. Joe Kaney (Wk) 13-2
182 — Braden Holleman (W) dec. McCoy Smith (Wk) 3-1
195 — Owen Sjoberg (W) dec. Jack Schweitzer (Wk) 6-2
220 — Nathan Postma (W) dec. Tyler Endres (Wk) 4-3
285 — Jackson Lenzendorf (Wk) pinned Evan Cappetta (W) at 0:39
BEAVER DAM/WAYLAND 37, WATERTOWN 36
106 — Landon Johnson (BDWA) pinned Mya Grosenick (W) at 0:52
113 — Rolando Trevino (BDWA) dec. Finn Mulligan (W) 8-2
120 — Ben Logan (W) pinned Greyson Kenevan (BDWA) at 1:58
126 — Avery Femrite (BDWA) major dec. Damien Ortega (W) 11-1
132 — Joe Logan (W) pinned Rylan Burwitz (BDWA) at 1:17
138 — Owin Walsh (W) pinned Dylan Hahn (BDWA) at 1:49
145 — Landen Grow (BDWA) pinned Marlon Muniz (W) at 3:44
152 — Ryan Bergman (W) dec. Broc Mullenbach (BDWA) 5-2
160 — Easton Warden (BDWA) pinned Pierce Detert (W) at 4:24
*170 — Logan Hespe (W) dec. Gavin Vitense (BDWA) 5-1
182 — Mason Grow (BDWA) pinned Braden Holleman (W) at 1:57
195 — Owen Sjoberg (W) pinned Remington Diels (BDWA) at 1:09
220 — Nathan Postma (W) pinned Keegan Jacobs (BDWA) at 1:12
285 — Michael Keberlein (BDWA) pinned Evan Cappetta (W) at 1:54
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.