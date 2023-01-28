MILTON — Logan Hespe’s 4-2 decision in Sudden Victory-1 at 170 pounds clinched a 39-34 victory for Watertown’s wrestlers over Badger Conference heavyweight Milton on Friday.
Milton came into the dual undefeated in conference with five state ranked wrestlers in the lineup, but Watertown pulled off the upset.
"It was a bit of a chess match and another full team effort to find the extra points necessary to win," Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said.
"Though we were probably considered the underdog by most, Professor (Mark) Bardenwerper performed the wrestling calculus necessary to set us up for a shot at the win, and coaches (Steve) Best and (Taylor) Foltz did an amazing job of chirping in the kids' ears and getting them ready for each match.
"Milton is a great environment to wrestle. They have a strong tradition, and are so competitive with a huge crowd, it is always motivating. Sometimes it's easy for a visiting team to get psyched out in that environment, but our boys seemed to get on top of the wave and ride it to victory. It was a blast."
Watertown (10-2) won three out of the first matches in the upper weights to grab an early 15-6 lead. Owen Sjoberg (182) won by fall, Nathan Potsma earned a 7-0 decision at 220 and Tyler Habersetzer bumped up to heavyweight and came up with a third period pin to spark the Goslings.
"Sjoberg started us off with a pin against Quinn Williams.," Logan said. "He was a 20-win wrestler in what is one of the tougher scheduled we go up against. We figured it would be a tough match and debated whether to put Owen there to get the win or bump him up to 195 to take on (Aeoden) Sinclair, the No. 5 wrestler in the country at his weight and returning state champ.
"I told Owen we were going to put him on Williams to get the sure pin and he just figured he could do it so he went out and earned the fall in 3:06. The original plan was to forfeit to Sinclair instead of putting Braden (Holleman) out there, but he wasn't having any of that.
"I went over to tell him we were going to forfeit to Sinclair and he said, 'I don't forfeit to anyone, coach, I'm going out there. NO WAY YOU SIT ME.' It's hard to argue with someone with that much heart. The match went as expected, but Braden's leadership really fired up the bench and set us up for some good wins at the top."
"We have three great upper weight wrestlers in Evan Cappetta, Postma, and Habesetzer, but we really wanted to get our toughest kid against their toughest kid and that meant bumping Tyler Habesetzer up from 220 to take on their 285.2-pound heavyweight.
"Their kid was pretty solid, but Tyler wrestled a smart match. We always tell him that you chop the big trees down from the side and he followed the plan until he was able to wear him down in the third, turned him and pinned him. With Postma's decision at 220, we pulled down nine points. We knew we could get two wins with Tyler on their big guy.
"We possibly could have rolled the dice and earned more points by getting the pin at 220 with Tyler and maybe sneaking out a pin at 285 with Cappetta, but although Evan's had an amazing season, it's a gamble putting a sophomore light heavyweight against a senior pushing the limits. If we hadn't drawn 182 for the start weight, we might have done it differently, but the safe route proved to be a good choice. I thought Postma had his kid pinned at 220, but the decision was a necessary part of the plan."
Milton responded with three straight pins in the lower weights to go up 24-15, but Watertown answered by winning three of the next four matches. Damien Ortega won a 12-3 major decision at 126, and Owin Walsh (138) and Marlon Muniz (145) scored pins to put the Goslings ahead, 31-30.
The Red Hawks regained the lead when Royce Nilo won a 17-3 major decision over Ryan Bergman, but Watertown jumped back to a 36-34 lead when Frank Wilkowski scored a 16-1 technical fall at 160.
"We took some lumps at the bottom three weights as we went up against some of their top kids," Logan said. "Mady Peach is one of the top female wrestlers in the state and very competitive nationally, and Aiden Slama is one of the top 120 pounders and they proved too much for our kids, though they gave it everything they had. Jesse Reid is a very tough 106 pounder and it was a tall order for Nathan Rocoloe, but you have to love his attitude. Nate never quits.
"Damien Ortega managed to pull out a major at 126 to slow the hemorrhage before No. 2 ranked Tyler Peach scored a fall on Joe Logan in about a minute.
"The next two matches Walsh and Muniz snatched the momentum from Milton by earning pins and taking the lead, 31-30. At 152, Bergman dropped a decision against the No. 5 ranked 152-pounder and returning Badger Conference Champion, Royce Nilo.
"I think Ryan wrestled tough, but he gave up a few takedowns because he didn't understand Nilo's style. We'll make some adjustments for next week, and hopefully narrow the gap, but dropping a major was a solid effort tonight, and it helped us keep it in range."
That set the table for a winner take all finale at 170, won by Hespe in extra time.
"(We) put a heavy burden on the shoulders of Logan Hespe, who has been wrestling well all season," Logan said. "His opponent had a pretty good record and we know that Milton's has wrestled some strong competition, so it was hard earned.
"The match went back and forth with both athletes trying to find chinks in the armor. What happened next was very exciting, but it still makes me a little sick recounting it. I've watched it a dozen times now on video, but it is still a rollercoaster ride.
Logan was riding at the end of the match with a leg-turk and threatening to turn Terrel Fisher for back points, but the Milton wrestler fought hard to square his hips. With three seconds on the clock, Fisher was able to turn his belly down and Logan took out the leg turk, and in doing so, Fisher's leg stayed caught between Logan and Fisher.
"On the buzzer, the referee called Logan for stalling. He explained that Logan had his leg held up toward his butt for more than five seconds, which was clearly not the case after my 'final minutes marathon' of watching the end of the match. The last three hairs on my head fell out and I became officially bald as the match went into over time. I looked at Logan and he ran to the center with resolve in his eyes and managed to earn the takedown to win the match in sudden victory.
"The crowd went wild, my coaching staff all went hoarse screaming, and we pulled out a great victory to cap off a pretty great 10-2 dual meet season.
"We are hoping to wrestle a great tournament tomorrow in the Dells and hopefully we can ride the momentum into the Badger Conference Championship Tournament next week in Milton. We'll keep stressing the importance of everyone playing their part and contributing to the team effort and good things will happen."
WATERTOWN 39, MILTON 34
106 — Jesse Reid (M) pinned Nathan Rocole (W) at 1:01
113 — Madi Peach (M) pinned Finn Mulligan (W) at 2:54
120 — Aiden Slama (M) pinned Ben Logan (W) at 3:12
126 — Damien Ortega (W) major dec. Tyler Treim (M) 12-3
132 — Tyson Peach (M) pinned Joe Logan (W) at 1:05
138 — Owin Walsh (W) pinned Tyler Rateike (M) at 5:39
145 — Marlon Muniz (W) pinned Kaiden Fitterer (M) at 3:21
152 — Royce Nilo (M) major dec. Ryan Bergman (W) 17-3
160 — Frank Wilkowski (W) tech. fall Kaleb Wendt (M) 16-1 at 3:48
170 — Logan Hespe (W) dec. Terrel Fisher (M) SV-1 4-2
*182 — Owen Sjoberg (W) pinned Quinn Williams (M) at 3:06
195 — Aeoden Sinclair (M) pinned Braden Holleman (W) at 2:15
220 — Nathan Postma (W) dec. Jaxon Lee (M) 7-0
285 — Tyler Habersetzer (W) pinned Liam Droessler (M) at 5:20
