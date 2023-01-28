Watertown wrestlers
Buy Now

Watertown's wrestling team celebrates a 39-34 road win over Milton on Friday.

 Contributed

MILTON — Logan Hespe’s 4-2 decision in Sudden Victory-1 at 170 pounds clinched a 39-34 victory for Watertown’s wrestlers over Badger Conference heavyweight Milton on Friday.

Milton came into the dual undefeated in conference with five state ranked wrestlers in the lineup, but Watertown pulled off the upset.

Load comments