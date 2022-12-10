FORT ATKINSON -- Watertown's wrestling team improved to 2-0 in Badger Conference duals with a 60-15 victory over Fort Atkinson on Friday.
The Goslings won 11 out of 14 matches on the night. Ben Logan won by fall at 120 pounds, as did Joe Logan (132), Owin Walsh (138), Pierce Detert (160), Owen Sjoberg (195), Tyler Haberstetzer (220) and heavyweight Evan Cappetta.
Damien Ortega (126) and Ryan Bergman (152) earned decisions. Finn Mulligan (113) and Braden Holleman (182) received forfeits.
"The boys continue coming together as a team and giving us a great showing on the mat," Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. "I was very proud of the way they pull together, support each other, and work to perfect the techniques that coaches Steve Best and Mark Bardenwerper have been rolling out this week. It was a little bit of a crazy week, but they managed to pick away at some of the things that we saw last weekend, and it was evident tonight."
Even in defeat, Logan Hespe had a strong showing in a 13-10 loss at 170 to Aiden Worden, Fort Atkinson's top returning wrestler.
"Ironically, I think the match of the night was one that we lost," Logan said. "Logan Hespe, went out against Fort Atkinson's best wrestler, Aiden Worden. Worden is one of the top 170 pounders in the area, if not statewide, and he definitely came out loaded for bear. He had him in trouble a couple of times, but Hespe just kept coming.
"At one point, Worden put Hespe on his back, and it didn't look great, but Hespe bridge threw in reverse the position to get near fall on Worden. By the end of the match, Hespe was one throw away from taking the lead, but just ran out of time. I was very proud of his effort. He's fun to watch, and he doesn't know how to do anything other than give everything he's got.
"Another great effort was seen at 126, as sophomore Damien Ortega made his debut on the team. Although we definitely need to work on his conditioning, he wrestled a very strong match against Fort Atkinson wrestler, Noah Horvath, another of Fort Atkinson's better kids. I'm pretty sure he had over 20 wins last season, but Damien beat him 7-1. He wasn't really ever in trouble.
"All that combined with key wins from Capetta, and Walsh, as well as solid efforts across the board. All added to a pretty amazing night."
Watertown travels to Sun Prairie today to compete in the Bob Downing Invitational.
