FORT ATKINSON -- Watertown's wrestling team improved to 2-0 in Badger Conference duals with a 60-15 victory over Fort Atkinson on Friday.

The Goslings won 11 out of 14 matches on the night. Ben Logan won by fall at 120 pounds, as did Joe Logan (132), Owin Walsh (138), Pierce Detert (160), Owen Sjoberg (195), Tyler Haberstetzer (220) and heavyweight Evan Cappetta.

