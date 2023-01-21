DEFOREST — Watertown's wrestlers racked up nine pins, three forfeits and a pair of major decisions in an 80-0 shutout of DeForest in a Badger Conference dual meet on Friday.

"Tonight was a little messy in places, but the boys won the gut check," Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. "We were a little out of sorts tonight, but managed to come out on top in each of our matches.

