DEFOREST — Watertown's wrestlers racked up nine pins, three forfeits and a pair of major decisions in an 80-0 shutout of DeForest in a Badger Conference dual meet on Friday.
"Tonight was a little messy in places, but the boys won the gut check," Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. "We were a little out of sorts tonight, but managed to come out on top in each of our matches.
"DeForest has a good looking group of wrestlers. If I'm not mistaken, all but one or two of their kids were freshmen or sophomores and most of them were pretty well put together.
"They just lack the experience. I have to give them credit for coming out and wrestling hard. They put us on our heels a few times, but our boys didn't quit and we managed to win every match."
Ben Logan (120 pounds), Joe Logan (132), Marlon Muniz (145), Ryan Bergman (152), Pierce Detert (160), Braden Holleman (182), Owen Sjoberg (195), Nathan Potsma (220) and heavyweight Evan Capetta all won by fall for Watertown.
Owin Walsh (138) and Logan Hespe (170) earned major decisions.
"It was nice having Frank (Wilkowski) back in the lineup," coach Logan said. "Pierce Detert has done an amazing job for us stepping in while Frank was out. He has been a huge part of our success these past weeks, but having Frank's experience back in the lineup adds another dimension.
"A great highlight for the night was Marlon's match at 145. He got after it and wrestled through a couple of scrabble situations that would have been easy to quit in, and come out on the plus side, even managing to score the fall.
"If Marlon can wrestle with confidence he can do some damage. I'm hoping his aggressive showing is a harbinger for tomorrow's dual tournament because we are going to need all hands on deck tomorrow.
"The best match of the night, in my opinion, was 170 with Logan Hespe. Logan is doing a great job for us this year and his 'never quit attitude' is the reason he has been elevated to co-caption with Holleman and Bergman.
"We've known from the end of last season that we wanted to bump him into that role, but he needed to prove himself on the mat first. He's been doing that all year long. His opponent was arguably their best wrestler and it was a tough battle, but Logan managed to stay in good position and gut it out at the end to earn the major decision."
Watertown wrestles at the Tom Janssen Invitational in Wauwatosa today. Wrestling starts at 9 a.m.
"We hope to wrestle to our potential," coach Logan said. "If everyone gives us five matches, I think we'll be tough to beat. This will be a great test as we near the end of the season. We have a hard road ahead, but I like our progress."
WATERTOWN 80, DEFOREST 0
106 — Nathan Rocole (W) received forfeit
113 — Finn Mulligan (W) received forfeit
*120 — Ben Logan (W) pinned Errol Romeis (D) at 2:00
