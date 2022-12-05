Watertown sophomore Owen Sjoberg pinned Badger's Christian Wolff during a second round match at 195 pounds during the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday at WHS. Sjoberg went 5-0 to win his weight class to lead the Goslings to a third place finish overall.
Watertown sophomore Owen Sjoberg pinned Badger's Christian Wolff during a second round match at 195 pounds during the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday at WHS. Sjoberg went 5-0 to win his weight class to lead the Goslings to a third place finish overall.
Watertown junior Braden Holleman earned a 7-2 decision over Two Rivers' Damien Gretz in a 182 pound match at the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday at WHS. Holleman placed third, as did the Goslings as a team with 399 points.
Watertown produced one its best finishes in program history at the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday, placing third with 399 points.
Owen Sjoberg won the 195-pound weight class to lead the Goslings. After a first round bye, Sjoberg pinned Badger’s Christian Wolff in 52 seconds, Ozaukee’s Skyler Mills at 1:26 and Waukesha North’s Chris Pena Soto in :59 before closing out the tournament with an 8-6 decision over DC Everest’s Kyle Schmidt.
Ryan Bergman placed second at 152. After a first round bye, Bergman reeled off three decisions over Badger’s Elijah Brummett (4-0), Horicon’s Alex Krumholz (5-1) and DC Everest’s Cameron Saari (6-4) before losing a 6-1 decision to Hartford’s Aaron Cummings in the final match.
Braden Holleman took third at 182, finishing 2-2 with one decision and one pin. Ben Logan (120) and Joe Logan (132) each placed fourth. Both recorded two pins to start the day, then lost their three A pool matches.
Logan Hespe (170) finished 4-1 with two pins and two decision to place fifth. Tyler Habersetzer (220) finished 4-1 with four pins and placed fifth.
Marlon Muniz (145) went 2-3 with two pins and placed sixth. Finn Mulligan (113) went 2-3 with one pin and one decision and placed seventh. Owin Walsh (138) had one pin and placed eighth. Heavyweight Evan Cappetta had one pin and placed eighth. Nathan Rocole (106) took ninth.
Frank Wilkowski (160) went 3-2 with one pin, one decision and one technical fall and placed tenth. Angel Ortega (126) finished 13th.
In the girls bracket, Alison Busler went 1-1 with one pin and placed second at 152. Mya Grosenick took third at 107.
Team scores: DC Everest 435, Winneconne 404, Watertown 399, Mineral Point 374, Hartford 339, New London 298, Whitewater 291, Badger 263, Pewaukee 262, Westosha Central 245, Waukesha North 236, Two Rivers 200, Middleton 181, Ozaukee 170, Beloit Memorial 161, Verona 157, Horicon 142
