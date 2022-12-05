Watertown produced one its best finishes in program history at the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday, placing third with 399 points.

Owen Sjoberg won the 195-pound weight class to lead the Goslings. After a first round bye, Sjoberg pinned Badger’s Christian Wolff in 52 seconds, Ozaukee’s Skyler Mills at 1:26 and Waukesha North’s Chris Pena Soto in :59 before closing out the tournament with an 8-6 decision over DC Everest’s Kyle Schmidt.

