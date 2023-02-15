PORT WASHINGTON — Germantown won 10 out of 14 matches and defeated Watertown’s wrestlers 53-21 in a Division 1 team sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
“It was a tall order, and everything would have had to have been perfect,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. “It was not perfect.
“This was a great opportunity to learn and grow. We went up against the No. 8 team in the state and lost to the better team. We had some great efforts and even some solid performances. We just came up short.
“We’ll take what we saw tonight and make some adjustments before (the Homestead sectional on) Saturday and hopefully be better off for it.”
Winning at 170 pounds was Logan Hespe by a 6-4 decision.
“Logan had a great match tonight to pull off the win with seconds left in the match,” coach Logan said. “He was down by two with seven seconds left and he threw a kid who was 33-7 to his back to get two near fall and the win. He really stepped up tonight.”
Owen Sjoberg won by fall with six seconds remaining at 195.
“Sjoberg pinned (Alex) Pluta and notched his second win against him this year,” coach Logan said. “Pluta was ranked as high as tenth this season and is one of the obstacles for Owen to get to state on Saturday. This was a solid win. He got himself into some trouble briefly at the end of the second period, but he recovered well to finish it off.”
Finn Mulligan (106) and Damien Ortega (126) each won by fall for Watertown’s other victories on the night.
Braden Holleman lost by technical fall to an elite wrestler at 182.
“Holleman ran into his third nationally ranked kid in as many weeks and saved a team point dropping a tech fall,” coach Logan said. “Ethan Riddle is an imposing opponent and was overpowering but Braden didn’t get flustered. He was clearly outmatched but doesn’t know how to quit. His example of fighting for every point will have rippling effects for the younger guys. His leadership is key.”
Ryan Bergman also ran into a highly touted opponent and lost by fall at 152.
“Bergman gave up a pin to Talan Schutte, who is ranked seventh,” coach Logan said. “Instead of hanging his head, he came off the mat and encouraged his teammates. I cannot brag enough about the leadership that our captains bring to this team. They are selfless and they lead by example.
“I didn’t love the results but am grateful for the opportunity. We could’ve been stuck watching from the stands. Despite the loss, this is a growth experience for a team who will be back next year. We are blessed by the opportunity.”
GERMANTOWN 53, WATERTOWN 21
106 — Finn Mulligan (W) over Kellen Becker (G) Fall 0:56
113 — Owen Becker (G) over Ben Logan (W) Fall 4:48
120 — Ryan Lesnik (G) over Angel Ortega (W) Dec 5-2
126 — Damien Ortega (W) over Michael Lenius (G) Fall 3:23
132 — Jason Hower (G) over Joe Logan (W) Fall 3:39
138 — Riese Thornberry (G) over Owin Walsh (W) Fall 0:55
145 — Eli Rabideau (G) over Marlon Muniz (W) Fall 0:47
152 — Talan Schutte (G) over Ryan Bergman (W) Fall 2:37
160 — Ryan Michalski (G) over Frank Wilkowski (W) Fall 0:41
170 — Logan Hespe (W) over Jacob Momper (G) Dec 6-4
