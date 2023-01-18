STOUGHTON — Watertown won eight out of 13 matches wrestled in a 46-29 Badger Conference victory over Stoughton on Tuesday.
"In a strong team effort, the boys pulled together a win over perennial Badger powerhouse, Stoughton," Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said.
"After last Friday's heartbreaker losses to Waunakee and Beaver Dam, it was nice to come out on top in this one.
"We've been excited for the matchup for a couple of weeks now because although we knew they were tough, we matched up very well against them. We felt we were clear favorites in seven of the matches, and only saw three matches as 'out of reach.' That left four matches we figured would go to the athlete who was still wrestling at the end of the match.
"All and all, it was a great effort. We recovered from some goofy mistakes, but generally, they boys showed they know how to wrestle. When you wrestle Stoughton, you can never let up. Even kids with .500 records have the potential of being studs because of the quality of their schedule. We made a few moves in the lineup based on where we were at in the match and it paid off."
Watertown swept the lower four weights. Nathan Rocole received a forfeit at 106 pounds. Finn Mulligan and Ben Logan scored pins at 113 and 120. Damien Ortega won a 8-2 decision at 126 to give Watertown a 21-6 lead.
Stoughton answered with pins in three of the next four matches, while Owin Walsh won by fall for the Goslings at 138.
Watertown led 27-24 through nine matches before the middle weight wrestlers put this one out of reach. Ryan Bergman won an 11-3 major decision at 160. Logan Hespe earned a 7-3 decision at 170. Braden Holleman and Owen Sjoberg clinched the win with pins at 182 and 195.
"There were many great efforts tonight and I'd hate to single out any individual," Logan said.
"Our team mantra is 'One Team, One Family' and I am very proud of how they support each other. Differences are put aside, egos are held in check, and from top to bottom, wee are truly in each other's corner.
There are no superstars on this team, and honestly, it's pretty inspiring. Our team captains, Holleman, Hespe, and Bergman, are great servants to the rest of the team and always work to elevate everyone else. They have their priorities straight and they lead by example.
"I like to think that comes from the example set by my assistant coaches. I'm excited for the next week as we head into seven dual meets in a row."
Watertown wrestles its next conference dual at DeForest on Friday.
WATERTOWN 46, STOUGHTON 29
106 — Nathan Rocole (W) received forfeit
113 — Finn Mulligan (W) pinned Gabe Schneider (S) at 3:18
120 — Ben Logan (W) pinned Lukas Hartberg (S) at 1:55
126 — Damien Ortega (W) dec. Victor Rivera (S) 8-2
132 — Chance Suddeth (S) pinned Joe Logan (W) at 1:54
138 — Owin Walsh (W) pinned William Hollister (S) at 3:05
145 — Cole Sarbacker (S) pinned Marlon Muniz (W) at 1:37
152 — Ethan Soderbloom (S) pinned Pierce Detert (W) at 1:09
160 — Ryan Bergman (W) major dec. Danil Kostetskyi (S) 11-3
170 — Logan Hespe (W) dec. Gatlin Empey (S) 7-3
182 — Braden Holleman (W) pinned Brandon Hohol (S) at 3:02
195 — Owen Sjoberg (W) pinned Joseph Wahlin (S) at 1:08
220 — Beckett Spilde (S) pinned Nathan Postma (W) 15-0
*285 — Griffin Empey (S) pinned Evan Cappetta (W) at 0:21
