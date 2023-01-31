WISCONSIN DELLS — Owen Sjoberg won the 195-pound weight class to lead Watertown’s wrestlers to a fourth place finish at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational on Saturday.
Sjoberg (34-5) pinned Wisconsin Dells’ Adam Huff in 45 seconds, then reached the finals with an 8-7 decision over Sugar River’s Carson Loshaw (29-7). In the title match, Sjoberg won a 13-1 major decision over Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Jordan Platner.
Ben Logan (120), Ryan Bergman (152) and Logan Hespe (170) each placed third.
Logan (23-10) went 3-1 with one pin.
Bergman (33-8) went 3-1 with one pin, one major decision and one decision.
Hespe (28-10) went 3-1 with two pins.
Owin Walsh (138) and Tyler Habersetzer (220) each placed fourth. Walsh (19-13) went 2-2 with one pin. Habersetzer (22-11) went 2-2 with one decision.
Frank Wilkowski (160) and Braden Holleman (182) each placed fifth. Wilkowski (14-3) went 4-1 with two pins. Holleman (26-11) also went 4-1 with two pins.
Angel Ortega (120), Damien Ortega (126), Marlon Muniz (145) and heavyweight Nathan Potsma each placed sixth. Angel Ortega (12-8) went 3-2 with three pins. Damien Ortega (16-6) went 3-2 with one pin. Muniz (15-21) went 3-2 with two pins. Potsma also finished 3-2 with two pins.
Finn Mulligan (113) and Pierce Detert (160) each placed eighth. Mulligan (19-15) was 2-3 with two pins. Detert (10-11) went 2-3 with one decision.
Eli Grosenick (106) and Joe Logan (132) each went 1-2 with one pin. Logan’s record is now 20-13.
Watertown travels to Milton for the Badger Conference tournament on Saturday.
Team scores: Cedar Grove-Belgium 226, Grand Meadow (MN) 203, Sugar River 189.5, Watertown 177, Crandon 157.5, Brillion 155.5, Riverdale 136, Wisconsin Dells 91, Pardeeville 85.5, La Crosse Logan/Central 83, Waubeno/Laona Three Lakes 75.5, Westfield 34, Berlin 33
