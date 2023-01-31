WISCONSIN DELLS — Owen Sjoberg won the 195-pound weight class to lead Watertown’s wrestlers to a fourth place finish at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational on Saturday.

Sjoberg (34-5) pinned Wisconsin Dells’ Adam Huff in 45 seconds, then reached the finals with an 8-7 decision over Sugar River’s Carson Loshaw (29-7). In the title match, Sjoberg won a 13-1 major decision over Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Jordan Platner.

