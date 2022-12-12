SUN PRAIRIE — Watertown’s wrestlers had another strong tournament showing with a fifth place finish at the Bob Downing Scramble on Saturday.
"We have been attending the Waunakee Warrior Invitational since I came here in 1995, but after seeing Waunakee in six different events last year, we wanted to mix up the competition by moving to the Sun Prairie Bob Downing Scramble,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said.
"We really like scramble formats in the beginning of the year because it is an opportunity for our kids to get five matches on the day and by the third round, everybody matches up with other kids who are of relatively equal ability and experience.
"We felt that today was a great next step for our young team's development, and they responded very well. We didn't capture any championships, but every kid notched wins, and everyone had a standout moment. We continue to be proud of their composure and effort."
Braden Holleman led the Goslings with a second place finish at 182 pounds. Holleman (8-4) recorded three pins to reach the final, where he lost to Union Grove’s Travis Moore 14-0.
"Braden continues to run into excellent competition and upgraded his third seed to a runner up finish,” Logan said. "Braden continues where he left off last year and sets an example for his team to follow. As a team captain, he continues to work through his frustrations as he fights to take it to the next level, while leading and encouraging those around him. He is a huge asset for our leadership."
Ben Logan placed third at 120. Logan (8-4) went 4-1 with two pins and one major decision.
"His only loss was to conference rival, junior Andy Pollock from Oregon (8-3),” coach Logan said. "Ben was ahead in the match 4-0 when he was put to his back and pinned. Freshman mistakes are slowly being eliminated, and I'm hoping to see a matchup at the conference tournament if it is in the cards. Ben wrestled very well today and for a freshman to finish third in a 24-team event, is always impressive.”
Ryan Bergman also placed third for the Goslings, finishing 4-1 at 152. Bergman (10-2) had one pin, one technical fall and one decision.
"Ryan dominated on the day with the exception of his semifinals match against eventual Sun Prairie champion and two-time state finalist (2022 champion) Zane Licht,” coach Logan said. "He was thoroughly outmatched against Lodi, but dominated the rest of his field to solidify third place. Ryan is really stepping up this year as a leader and competitor. I cannot say enough good things about this young man."
Owen Sjoberg placed fourth at 195. Sjoberg (10-2) finished 3-2 with one pin and one decision.
"He continues to perform at high levels as a sophomore wrestling up almost 20 pounds to take on the 195-weight class,” coach Logan said. "He is a consistent juggernaut and is a fun to watch. I know he wanted to finish higher than his seed today, but we wrestled very well. It was a great learning opportunity for him, and we found out a few areas that we can work on as we keep stepping up to the next level. His 10-2 record is the best on the team so far this year.”
Finn Mulligan was sixth at 113. Mulligan (7-5) earned one decision on the day. Damien Ortega went 3-2 at 126 to improve to 4-2 overall. Pierce Detert went 3-2 at 160 to celebrate his 15th birthday.
Joe Logan went 4-1 with one pin and three decisions at 132 to place ninth. He improved to 8-4 on the season.
"His ninth place finish was disappointing to Joe, but unfortunately, he ran into the No. 1 seed in the second round and dropped a hard-fought major decision,” coach Logan said. "Joe worked hard the entire time, but just came up short. As he continues to gain experience, we look forward to continued success.”
Owin Walsh went 3-2 with two pins at 138. He improved to 5-4.
"He battled hard and managed to secure a tough fall over conference opponent, Evan McGill from Oregon in the final round to end on a win,” coach Logan said.
Marlon Muniz went 2-3 with two pins to place eighth at 145.
"Marlon had a great tournament,” coach Logan said. "Unfortunately, after winning his first two matches to qualify for the top eight brackets, he entered a meat grinder and took some lumps in the final rounds. Though he went 2-3 on the day, Marlon's efforts are beyond question.”
Logan Hespe took ninth at 170. Hespe (9-3) went 4-1 with one pin, one decision and one major decision.
"Despite a solid loss against Lodi's Mason Breunig in his second match, Logan wrestled amazingly well today,” coach Logan said. "He is just fun to watch. He is starting to get his varsity legs after experiencing a great deal of success last year on the JV.
"He beat tall and lanky guys as well as brick-house bruisers. He just doesn't get flustered and he doesn't quit. It's a joy to be in his corner because he, like many others on the team this season, listens to everything and does his best to implement what coaches are sending in. This will serve him well.”
Tyler Haberstetzer finished 2-3 with two pins on the day at 220 to improve to 8-4 overall.
"He is battling through adversity and showing a confidence that was lacking last year, but is essential to his success at 220,” coach Logan said. "I'm encouraged by his trajectory.”
Heavyweight Evan Cappetta went 3-2 with two pins.
“Evan continues to find his way as he fills the varsity spot at 285,” coach Logan said. "He gets better every week, and today he pulled out three wins to improve last week's tough start to a 5-7 overall record. If he continues to do his homework in the room and improve on his heavyweight arsenal, the sky is the limit for Evan. His attitude is great and his skills improving.
"The team's fifth place finish, behind divisional power houses such as Lodi, Fennimore, Wisconsin Rapids, and Kewauskum was a strong performance, and I am quite happy with it. We were seven points out of fourth, but we are battling hard with the team we have put together. I have no complaints and no harsh critiques of our 13 starters today.
"I look forward to the challenge of next week's Ed Stech Invitational and hope to continue improving each week as a team. We have no proven elite wrestlers in the lineup right now, though a few are certainly nearing critical mass to reach that this year, but every single time they step on the mat, we know they will give us their best. How can we possibly ask for anything more than that?"
Team scores: Fennimore 656, Lodi 584, Wisconsin Rapids 503, Kewaskum 477, Watertown 470, Sun Prairie 374, Union Grove 367, Kenosha Indian Trail 351, Oregon 349, Badger 334, Sauk Prairie 333, Belmont/Platteville 322, River Valley 310, Grafton 304, Fort Atkinson 291, Wausau East 267, Marshall 266, Delavan-Darien 258, Brookfield Central 222, Ripon 197, Madison La Follette 171, South Milwaukee 171, DeForest 222, Madison West 43
Busler places fifth at Waunakee girls invitational
WAUNAKEE — Watertown’s Alison Busler placed fifth in the 152-pound weight class at the Waunakee Warrior girls wrestling invitational on Saturday.
Busler (5-2) went 4-2 with two pins. Mya Grosenick competed at 107 and placed sixth.
