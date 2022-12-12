Braden Holleman
Watertown junior Braden Holleman placed second at 182 pounds to lead the Goslings to a fifth place finish at the Bob Downing Scramble on Saturday in Sun Prairie.

 Kaylen Logan

SUN PRAIRIE — Watertown’s wrestlers had another strong tournament showing with a fifth place finish at the Bob Downing Scramble on Saturday.

"We have been attending the Waunakee Warrior Invitational since I came here in 1995, but after seeing Waunakee in six different events last year, we wanted to mix up the competition by moving to the Sun Prairie Bob Downing Scramble,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said.

