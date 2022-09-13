Watertown’s girls swim team defeated Beaver Dam 112-27 on Monday afternoon at the Riverside Middle School pool.
Freshmen Leah Salva and Lexi Lambert and junior Caty Kaczmarek each won two individual events for the Goslings.
Watertown’s girls swim team defeated Beaver Dam 112-27 on Monday afternoon at the Riverside Middle School pool.
Freshmen Leah Salva and Lexi Lambert and junior Caty Kaczmarek each won two individual events for the Goslings.
Salva swept the 50 freestyle (28.85 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (1:03.09), while Lambert took the 200 freestyle (2:11.99) and the 100 backstroke 1:11.58. Juniors Caty Kacmarek and Rae Heier also won individual events. Kaczmarek won the 100 butterfly (1:12.38) and the 100 breaststroke (1:28.37).
Junior Rae Heier won the 500 freestyle (6:07.19).
The 200 medley relay team of junior Addie Schuch, Heier, Savla and Kaczmarek won the 200 medley relay in 2:17.85. The 200 freestyle relay team of Lambert, seniors Ava-Lynn Clyde and Olesya Kazina and Kaczmarek won in 1:58.21. The 400 freestyle relay team of Lambert, freshman Lydia Meyers, Heier and Salva won in 4:11.87.
The Goslings also had several second place finishes: the 200 medley relay team of sophomore Ava Otto, Kazina, Meyers and sophomore Lily Sisulak in 2:27.20; Clyde in the 50 freestyle (31.60) and 200 freestyle (2:35.04); Kazina in the 200 individual medley (3:01.81) and 100 breaststroke (1:32.11); the 200 freestyle relay team of freshman Anna Newman, sophomore Audrey Keddington, Otto and Sisulak (2:15.26); Meyers in the 100 backstroke (1:21.51); and the 400 freestyle relay team of Schuch, senior Emma Schwantes, Sisulak and Clyde (5:03.92).
Third place finishes were turned in by Schuch in the 50 freestyle (33.24), Otto in the 100 freestyle (1:18.64) and 100 breaststroke (1:33.79), and Meyers in the 500 freestyle (6:31.49).
Watertown’s JV team won 90-0.
The Goslings swim at the Kiel Invitational on Saturday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.