Watertown’s boys swim team won its home invitational on Saturday. The back row from left are junior Leonard Hayden, sophomore Teagan McGruire, sophomore Charlie Hickey, sophomore Nolan Dingler, senior William Burtard, junior Tyson Bernhardt, junior Nathanil Kilps and sophomore Scott Butzen. The middle from from left are freshman Caleb Warnecke, sophomore Elliott Small, sophomore Jack Zoellick, sophomore Brayden Haversack, freshman Ezra Smith, junior Evan Jaworski, sophomore Julian Byrne, freshman Willem Heier, freshman Alex Warnecke and junior Tyler Kraemer. The front row from left are senior captains Matthew Tarr and Wyatt Steffanus.
Watertown’s boys swim team won five events and cruised to the team title with 701 points at its own invitational at the Riverside Middle School pool on Saturday.
The 200 medley relay team of Nolan Dingler, Wyatt Steffanus, Brayden Haversack and Ezra Smith won in 1 minute, 53.41 seconds.
Evan Jaworski won the 200 freestyle in 1:58.03 and the 100 freestyle in 52.56. Haversack won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.24. Steffanus won the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.14.
Placing second for the Goslings were Haversack in the 100 butterfly (55.33) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Willem Heier, Charlie Hickey, Leonard Hayden and Jaworski in 1:42.87.
Third place finishes were turned in by Dingler in the 200 individual medley (2:18.20), Steffanus in the 50 freestyle (25.97), Julian Byrne in the 500 freestyle (6:26.03), Heier in the 100 backstroke (1:11.26) and Tyler Kraemer in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.49).
Watertown travels to Milton for a dual meet on Tuesday.
Team scores: Watertown 701, Pulaski 338, Brown Deer 287, Kiel-Elkhart Lake 279, Watertown JV 43
