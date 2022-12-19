Watertown boys swim team
Watertown’s boys swim team won its home invitational on Saturday. The back row from left are junior Leonard Hayden, sophomore Teagan McGruire, sophomore Charlie Hickey, sophomore Nolan Dingler, senior William Burtard, junior Tyson Bernhardt, junior Nathanil Kilps and sophomore Scott Butzen. The middle from from left are freshman Caleb Warnecke, sophomore Elliott Small, sophomore Jack Zoellick, sophomore Brayden Haversack, freshman Ezra Smith, junior Evan Jaworski, sophomore Julian Byrne, freshman Willem Heier, freshman Alex Warnecke and junior Tyler Kraemer. The front row from left are senior captains Matthew Tarr and Wyatt Steffanus.

 Contributed

Watertown’s boys swim team won five events and cruised to the team title with 701 points at its own invitational at the Riverside Middle School pool on Saturday.

The 200 medley relay team of Nolan Dingler, Wyatt Steffanus, Brayden Haversack and Ezra Smith won in 1 minute, 53.41 seconds.

