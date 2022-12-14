Watertown sophomore Nolan Dingler swims the second leg of the 200 medley relay during a Badger Conference dual meet against Waunakee on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool. Dingler won the 100 butterfly and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team. Waunakee won 88-81.
Watertown freshman Ezra Smith swims the opening leg of the 400 freestyle relay during a conference boys swim dual against Waunakee on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool. The Goslings won the event but lost the dual 88-81.
Watertown senior Wyatt Steffanus swims the second leg of the 400 freestyle relay event during a boys swim meet against Waunakee on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool. The Goslings won this event and two others but lost a close matchup 88-81.
Watertown’s boys swim team was narrowly edged out by Waunakee 88-81 in the home opener on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.
The Goslings won just three events but kept this one close with numerous second and third place finishes.
Sophomore Nolan Dingler won the 100 butterfly by 4.53 seconds in 1:03.75 for Watertown’s lone individual victory. Watertown also swept the top spots in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events.
The 200 freestyle relay team of junior Tyler Kremer, junior Leonard Hayden, freshman Ezra Smith and Dingler won in 1:44.08, while the B relay team of sophomore Teagan McGuire, senior Matthew Tarr, sophomore Julien Byrne and sophomore Charlie Hickey took third in 1:52.62.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Smith, senior Wyatt Steffanus, junior Evan Jaworski and sophomore Brayden Haversack won by 4.53 seconds in 3:46.25, while the B relay team of Tarr, Byrne, Kraemer and freshman Willem Heier took third in 4:09.69.
The 200 medley relay team of Haversack, Dingler, Jaworski and Steffanus placed second in 1:54.73.
Dingler was second in the 200 freestyle in 2:02.18. Jaworski was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:25.54 and also took second in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.46. Steffanus was second in the 50 freestyle in 25.45.
Hayden was third in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.82. Smith placed second in the 100 freestyle in 59.19. Haversack took second in the 500 freestyle in 5:12.23 and also finished second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.65. Heier was third in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.41.
