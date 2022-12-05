MILTON — Watertown’s boys swim team placed fifth at the Tom Lieder Invitational on Saturday.

The 200 medley relay team of junior Evan Jaworski, senior Wyatt Steffanus, sophomore Brayden Haversack and sophomore Nolan Dingler took second in 1:53.08. Dingler won the 200 individual medley in 2:13.09 and took third in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.35. Jaworski took third in the 50 freestyle in 24.56 and fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.51. Haversack won both the 100 butterfly in 56.66 and the 100 individual medley in 59.43. Junior Leonard Hayden placed eighth in the 100 freestyle in 59.12.

