MILTON — Watertown’s boys swim team placed fifth at the Tom Lieder Invitational on Saturday.
The 200 medley relay team of junior Evan Jaworski, senior Wyatt Steffanus, sophomore Brayden Haversack and sophomore Nolan Dingler took second in 1:53.08. Dingler won the 200 individual medley in 2:13.09 and took third in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.35. Jaworski took third in the 50 freestyle in 24.56 and fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.51. Haversack won both the 100 butterfly in 56.66 and the 100 individual medley in 59.43. Junior Leonard Hayden placed eighth in the 100 freestyle in 59.12.
The 200 freestyle relay team of sophomore Charlie Hickey, freshman Willem Heier, Hayden and freshman Ezra Smith placed fifth in 1:46.59. The 400 freestyle relay team of Dingler, Steffanus, Jaworski and Haversack took third in 3:39.69.
For Jefferson/Cambridge, which placed eighth with 103 points, Roman Leto was fourth in the 50 freestyle (:24.57) and teammate Willem Reece was sixth (:25.69). Reece was also sixth in the 100 IM in 1:12.
Team scores: Beloit Memorial 406, Janesville Craig 314, Milton 286, Fort Atkinson 280, Watertown 273, Kenosha Bradford 128, Whitewater 124.5, Jefferson/Cambridge 103, Janesville Parker 93, Delavan-Darien 75, Platteville/Lancaster 69.5.
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
ELKHORN -- Jefferson/Cambridge finished with 98 points, placing sixth, at Thursday's Southern Lakes Conference relay meet.
Junior Brady Gehring, senior Roman Leto, sophomore Willem Reese and junior Jon Ellifson were fourth in the 200 meter medley relay in 2:19. The same quartet placed fifth in the 500 relay in 6:07.
Jefferson/Cambridge has a conference triangular at Delavan-Darien on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Team scores: Lake Geneva Badger co-op 233, Burlington 216, Elkhorn 172, The Prairie School/St. Catherine's 121, Whitewater 103, Jefferson/Cambridge 98, Delavan-Darien 77, Platteville/Lancaster 72.
