JEFFERSON — Watertown’s boys swim team placed fifth while Jefferson/Cambridge took eighth at the Eagle Jay Invitational on Saturday.
The Goslings score 195 points. The 200 medley relay team of Willem Heier, Wyatt Steffanus, Brayden Haversack and Evan Jaworski placed fifth in 1 minute, 52.61 seconds.
Haversack placed second in the 100 freestyle in 50.81 and third in the 200 individual medley in 2:09.05. Leonard Hayden took 12th in in the 200 IM in 2:37.23. Jaworski was fifth in the 50 freestyle in 24.61 and sixth in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.75. Steffanus took sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.38 and 14th in the 50 freestyle in 25.94.
Tyler Kraemer was 15th in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.22. Heier was 15th in the 100 freestyle in 58.34.
Ezra Smith took sixth in the 500 freestyle in 5:59.75
The 200 freestyle team of Heier, Kraemer, Charlie Hickey and Steffanus took 11th in 1:45.83. The B relay team of Byrne, Teagan McGuire, Matthew Marr and Jack Zoellick finished 14th in 1:52.32. Hayden was eighth in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.71. McGuire was 15th in the 100 backstroke in 1:13.09.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Hayden, Smith, Jaworski and Haversack placed fifth in 3:43.50. The B relay team of Kraemer, Zoellick, Byrne and Heier finished 12th in 4:06.76.
Jefferson/Cambridge scored 116 points.
Roman Leto led Jefferson/Cambridge with a first place finish in the 50 freestyle in 23.85 and a fourth place finish in the 100 freestyle in 53.59. The 200 freestyle relay team of Jon Ellifson, Willem Reese, Brady Gehring and Leto placed third in 1:41.92. Gehring was eighth in the 500 freestyle in 6:05.30. Perry Thompson was ninth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.59.
Team scores: Janesville Craig 358, Burlington 341.50, Stoughton 341.50, Fort Atkinson 288.50, Watertown 195, Milwaukee King 190, Elkhorn 180, Jefferson/Cambridge 116, Wayland-Beaver Dam 81, Bradford 65, Delavan-Darien 53, Edgerton 6
