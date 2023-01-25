Watertown’s Tyler Kraemer swims the 500 freestyle during a boys swim meet against Monona Grove on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool. Kraemer swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team. Monona Grove won 102-68.
Watertown’s Willem Heier competes in the 100 freestyle during a Badger Conference dual meet against Monona Grove on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool. Heier swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team for the Goslings, who lost 102-68.
Watertown’s Tyler Kraemer swims the 500 freestyle during a boys swim meet against Monona Grove on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool. Kraemer swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team. Monona Grove won 102-68.
Watertown’s Willem Heier competes in the 100 freestyle during a Badger Conference dual meet against Monona Grove on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool. Heier swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team for the Goslings, who lost 102-68.
Watertown’s boys swim team lost to Monona Grove 102-68 on Senior Night Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.
The Goslings won four events on the night.
Brayden Haversack took the 200 freestyle by nearly eight seconds in 1:56.81. Nolan Dingler won the 50 freestyle in 25.28. Ezra Smith won the 500 freestyle in 5:55.90. The 200 freestyle relay team of Tyler Kraemer, Willem Heier, Wyatt Steffanus and Dingler was victorious in 1:42.95.
Placing second for Watertown was the 200 medley relay team of Dingler, Steffanus, Haversack and Evan Jaworski in 1:49.89, Steffanus in the 100 freestyle in 58.0, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Jaworski, Hayden, Heier and Haversack in 3:41.59.
Heier took third in the 200 freestyle in 2:11.33 and the 100 freestyle in 58.06. Jaworski was third in the 200 individual medley in 2:25.72. The 200 medley B relay team of Smith, Julian Byrne, Leonard Hayden and Charlie Hickey took third in 2:01.54. The 200 freestyle B relay team of Teagan McGuire, Matthew Marr, Byrne and Hickey placed third in 1:52.83. Smith was third in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.54. Haversack took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.28.
