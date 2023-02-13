VERONA - Watertown's boys swim team wrapped up the season with an 11th place finish at the Verona sectional on Saturday.
Watertown's 200 medley relay team of sophomore Nolan Dingler, senior Wyatt Steffanus, sophomore Brayden Haversack and junior Evan Jaworski finished 11th in 1 minute, 47.61 seconds.
Haversack took 11th in the 100 butterfly in 54.36 and 13th in the 200 freestyle in 1:49.68.
In the 200 individual medley, freshman Ezra Smith placed 19th in 2:25.61 and was followed by Steffanus (20th, 2:29.81) and sophomore Julian Byrne (21st, 2:32.08).
Jaworski was 22nd in the 50 freestyle in 23.73. Freshman Willem Heier (28th, 25.35) and junior Tyler Kraemer (31st, 25.73) also competed.
In the 100 freestyle, Jaworski (21st, 52.45), Steffanus (25th, 55.33), junior Hayden Leonard (28th, 57.21) and Byrne (33rd, 1:00.01) competed.
Smith had the team's highest finish in the 500 freestyle, placing tenth in 5:52.22.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Heier, Leonard, Kraemer and Smith finished 11th in 1:41.81.
Dingler placed 16th in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.12, followed by Heier (19th, 1:04.11) and Leonard (21st, 1:05.16).
Kraemer took 22nd in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.08.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Jaworski, Steffanus, Dingler and Haversack finished 11th in 3:31.44.
Team scores: Middleton 387, Madison Memorial 312, Madison West 284, Sun Prairie East 211, Oregon 170, Madison East/LaFollette 169, Verona 166, Sun Prairie West 162, Waunakee 124, Monona Grove 103, Watertown 54
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.