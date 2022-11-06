Watertown swimmers end season at Germantown sectional Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GERMANTOWN - Watertown's girls swim team ended its season with an 11th place finish at the Germantown sectional on Saturday.The 200 medley relay team of freshman Leah Salva, junior Caty Kaczmarek, junior Rae Heier and sophomore Lily Sisulak finished 11th in 2 minutes, 4.37 seconds.Freshman Lydia Meyers took 18th in the 200 freestyle in 2:14.39. Kaczmarek placed 15th in the 200 individual medley in 2:30.50.Heier placed eighth in the 50 freestyle in 25.78, followed on the team by Salva (20th, 27.30), Meyers (22nd, 27.73), freshman Anna Newman (29th, 29.62) and senior Aveline Jacob (33.50).In the 100 butterfly, Heier was 12th in 1:04.18, freshman Lexi Lambert was 20th in 1:11.75 and Sisulak was 25th in 1:21.27.Senior Ava-Lynn Clyde was 29th in the 100 freestyle in 1:07.27. Salva took 16th in the 500 freestyle in 5:56.82.The 200 freestyle team of Lambert, senior Olesya Kazina, Jacob and Meyers placed 13th in 1:53.51.In the 100 backstroke, Kaczmarek placed 19th in 1:11.63, Clyde was 21st in 1:16.45 and Newman was 23rd in 1:18.29.Kazina finished 25th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:26.19.The 400 freestyle relay team of Kaczmarek, Meyers, Heier and Lambert placed ninth in 3:59.54.The Goslings outperformed their seed times in all but six races.Team scores: Arrowhead 435, Germantown 355, Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 280, DSHA 222, West Bend West/East 212, Homestead 184.5, Pewaukee/Oconomowoc 131.5, Hartford/Slinger 122, Cedarburg 108, Fond du Lac/Oakfield 70, Watertown 57, Sheboygan North 56, Sheboygan South/Oostburg 46, Beaver Dam 12 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-3
