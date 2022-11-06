Swimmers 11th at sectional meet

GERMANTOWN - Watertown's girls swim team ended its season with an 11th place finish at the Germantown sectional on Saturday.

The 200 medley relay team of freshman Leah Salva, junior Caty Kaczmarek, junior Rae Heier and sophomore Lily Sisulak finished 11th in 2 minutes, 4.37 seconds.

