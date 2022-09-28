Watertown freshman Lydia Meyers swims the 500 freestyle during a recent home dual against Beaver Dam. Meyers swam on the third place 200 medley relay team for the Goslings, who lost to Monona Grove 134-36 on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.
Watertown junior Addie Schuch swims the backstroke in the 200 medley relay during a recent home meet against Beaver Dam. Schuch swam on the third place 200 freestyle relay team for the Goslings, who lost to Monona Grove 134-36 on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.
Watertown’s girls swim team lost to Monona Grove 134-36 in a Badger East dual meet on Thursday at the Riverside Middle School pool.
The Goslings earned three second place finishes on the night.
Freshman Lexi Lambert placed second in the 50 freestyle in 27.05 seconds and 100 breaststroke in 1:17.09. Junior Rae Heier was second in the 100 freestyle in 59.05.
The 200 medley relay team of Lambert, freshman Lydia Meyers, Heier and senior Olesya Kazina took third in 2:08.87. The 200 freestyle team of junior Caty Kaczmarek, Kazina, junior Addie Schuch and freshman Leah Salva placed third in 2:01.81. The 400 freestyle relay team of Salva, Kaczmarek, Heier and Lambert took third in 4:14.17.
