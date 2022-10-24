SLINGER—The turbulence remains, but the questions have been answered.
Fifth-seeded Watertown brought great energy, a large crowd and some broomsticks into a WIAA Division 1 regional volleyball final against fourth-seeded Slinger on Saturday night, and came away with a 28-26, 25-22, 25-23 sweep over the Owls.
Watertown (26-18) built commanding leads in all three sets, and fought through the lulls to knock out Slinger (17-14), a team the Goslings lost to earlier this season.
“It feels really good and it was nice, because they beat us at our home quad and then we came and got revenge in a more important game,” said Watertown senior libero Kallie Feder, who led the Goslings in digs with 14.
The Goslings flipped the script at the service line, serving the Owls tough and routinely getting them out of system. The opposite happened the first time around.
“They served really tough on us then, and we came together more as a team now than in the beginning of the season and you can see that we really worked hard to get to where we are,” Feder said. “Our serving has gotten a lot better over the course of the season and we’ve served teams pretty tough. That helps us out.”
Watertown built the largest lead by either team in the first set at 20-15. Slinger rallied to tie the set at 24-24 and twice had chances to serve for set point. Senior setter Payton Roets saved the first point with a tip kill. The Owls squandered the second chance with a clean look that was too strong and sailed long.
The Goslings took advantage, reeling off the final three points to take a 1-0 lead.
Senior right side Lucy Spende clipped the net and had it drop in for one of her two aces to bring up set point, and the Owls gave that one away with another hitting error.
Watertown scored the first six points of the second set, sparked by senior middle Abby Walsh. She had two kills and one block during the early run and finished a team-high 12 kills and four blocks. Walsh scored three more times to push Watertown’s lead to 24-11.
The Owls picked up their blocking and serving at that point and reeled off 11 consecutive points to make it a two-point game. Spende got Watertown out of the set with a 2-0 lead with a tip kill.
Slinger’s tips drew blocks. Watertown’s tips drew blood.
“There were several times we were able to get them on edge and just tip them, just tipping, tipping, tipping,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “We told the girls, we’ve got to take away the middle. The fact that they could battle back and get that second set when things were a little tough was nice to see. Then they reset themselves.”
Watertown scored the first three points of the final set and trailed only once, 17-16. Walsh scored four times to help push the lead to 8-3.Junior middle Anna Hesse added two blocks and added a tip kill in the third set.
Slinger stayed in it behind three kills in the final set from freshman middle Allie Beers, who was a problem all night whenever she got a clean look.
But the Goslings did enough blocking and tipping and their court coverage was up to the task. Junior outside hitter Kylei Braatz scored three of her ten kills in the final set.
Roets put up 29 assists and added three blocks. Sophomore defensive specialist Cassidy Peplinski added 13 digs and senior outside hitter Amara Denault added seven digs.
Senior Olivia Gwidt and junior Lucie Hickey didn’t factor in the serving stats, but were part of an aggressive serving rotation which consistently cleared the net by the slimmest of margins.
“Our game plan was to serve them tough, make them move on every serve and to know where some of their bigger hitters were, especially No. 6 (Beers),” Steuerwald said. “She loves that slide and we were like, we’ve got to double block this all night. We did really well tonight. I was really happy with that.”
Feder was happy with the back row’s efforts in a do or die road match.
“I think we all played an important role (picking up hitters),” Feder said, “The middle back was covering super deep really good and I think that both our right and left back worked really hard to take away the middle court. Then everybody else was ready once we got it up and everyone was just on their toes.”
Slinger took its final time out with the Goslings leading 24-21. The Owls saved two points before the Goslings fitting closed out the match with a tip.
Walsh spoke to the team’s mental toughness throughout a season full of momentum swings.
“We work on stuff like that all the time, working from behind, staying ahead,” Walsh said. “It’s kind of been one of our issues all year is that we’ve been not the greatest at just finishing strong. In that third set, once we took that last time out, we said, we’re done. We’re finishing it here. We want a sweep, so let’s do it.”
Once they did, the road crowd joined the Goslings on the court to celebrate.
“I was really happy that we played together as a team,” Walsh said. “I think we really showed up and proved how hard we’ve been working at practice and how good our chemistry is and how well we play together. I think that really helped. The student section helped a lot. It helps when you’ve got a bigger student section at an away game. Honestly, our energy really carried us through the end of the game.”
The Goslings advanced to the sectional semifinal which they host and will face top-seeded, top-ranked defending Division 1 state champion Oconomowoc on Thursday at 7 p.m. Watertown carries a seven match winning streak into the sectional, including a 16-2 record in total sets during that stretch. Sixth-seeded West Bend East takes on second-seeded Manitowoc Lincoln in the other sectional semifinal.
“I am super proud of our seniors tonight, Steuerwald said. “Just to see them battle through so many different things this season, which has been up and down. Just to get this one was really special, especially in three sets. That was amazing.
“The seniors have worked so hard for so many years, and they have really had great support here in Watertown as well. Great turnout tonight as far as the student section. Our parents have traveled well with us all season. So that just makes it really special for all of them.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.