Watertown celebrates
Watertown’s volleyball team swept Slinger 28-26, 26-24, 25-23 to win a Division 1 regional final on Saturday in Slinger. Goslings pictured from left are Olivia Gwidt (5), Payton Roets (13), Kallie Feder (16), Amara Denault (11) and Lucy Spende (15).

 Kevin Wilson

SLINGER—The turbulence remains, but the questions have been answered.

Fifth-seeded Watertown brought great energy, a large crowd and some broomsticks into a WIAA Division 1 regional volleyball final against fourth-seeded Slinger on Saturday night, and came away with a 28-26, 25-22, 25-23 sweep over the Owls.

