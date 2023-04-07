Watertown sophomore Calvin Hurtgen gets back to first base safely after a flyout during the first inning of a baseball game against Sauk Prairie at the WHS baseball field on Thursday. Hurtgen scored both runs for the Goslings in their 2-0 victory.
Caleb Hinkes worked six scoreless innings and Watertown managed just enough offense under windy conditions to pull out a 2-0 victory over Sauk Prairie in the home baseball opener on Thursday at the WHS field.
“I thought Caleb did a great job tonight in his first start of the year,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “He had absolute command and got ahead of hitters. Cal Hurtgen did a nice job getting on base and doing a good job of taking advantage of opportunities on the base paths.”
Calvin Hurtgen scored both runs for Watertown (1-1). He punched a single to shallow right in the bottom of the first inning, advanced to second on a wild pitch and third on a passed ball, then scored when Nathan Walter’s shallow pop fly on the first base side was not caught.
In third inning, Hurtgen reached on an infield error, advanced to second on Jacob Hurtgen’s sacrifice and scored on an error after Hinkes grounded out.
Sauk Prairie committed four errors on the day while Watertown had just one. The Eagles stranded a runner in the first inning after the leadoff hitter reached on an error.
Hinkes allowed just two hits over six innings with nine strikeouts and three walks. Reliever Matthew Tarr walked the first batter he faced in the top of the seventh, then struck out the next three hitters to end it.
“Coming off a loss, I knew I had to help switch the momentum for the team and it had to be done on the mound,” Hinkes said.
