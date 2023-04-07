Caleb Hinkes worked six scoreless innings and Watertown managed just enough offense under windy conditions to pull out a 2-0 victory over Sauk Prairie in the home baseball opener on Thursday at the WHS field.

“I thought Caleb did a great job tonight in his first start of the year,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “He had absolute command and got ahead of hitters. Cal Hurtgen did a nice job getting on base and doing a good job of taking advantage of opportunities on the base paths.”

