SLINGER — Watertown’s cross country teams ended their season at the Slinger sectional on Saturday.
Watertown’s boys placed seventh with a 194 score.
Sophomore Drew Kaufmann (19th, 18:38), junior Jacob Johnson (32nd, 19:10), sophomore Julian Byrne 35th (19:38), senior Benjamin Gifford 50th, 20:36) and freshman Patrick Roberts (58th, 21:21) scored for the Goslings. Sophomores Marlon Muniz (70th, 22:57) and Remington Kilps (72nd, 23:19) also competed for Watertown.
"Drew Kaufmann made a strong bid in the boys race,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. "He ended up the ninth fastest individual not on a qualifying team. So he was four spots out of a berth. He knows that the first half mile of his race might have been a bit too strong and the course at Heritage Hills County Park gets quite challenging after the first 1K.
“Overall, both teams improved their finishes from a year ago on the same course and we bring back seven of our top eight on each squad next year. The weather was unseasonably warm for Oct. 20."
Watertown’s girls took eighth with a 216 score.
Junior Alaena Tobin (30th, 23:43), senior Mikaylah Fessler (35th, 24:06), junior Sofia Olson (39th, 24:16), freshman Riley Runke (54th, 25:24) and sophomore Marissa Bischoff (58th, 25:54) scored for the Goslings. Junior Julia Ostermann (61st, 26:17) and freshman Kylie Tripp (65th, 28:12) were Watertown’s sixth and seventh runners.
"Our girls gained valuable experience running this sectional that will make them mentally tougher for the future,” Wackett said. "Mikaylah ran her last race as a four-year senior and was a solid No. 2 runner and occasional No. 1 this season for us. Sofia was one of very few runners that ran a course personal best."
Team scores — boys: Hartford 37, Slinger 43, West Bend West 61, Cedarburg 88, Sheboygan North 169, Oshkosh West 163, Watertown 194, West Bend Eat 227, Oshkosh North 260, Beaver Dam 298, Sheboygan South 317
Team scores — girls: Slinger 21, Oshkosh West 52, Beaver Dam 79, West Bend West 109, West Bend East 165, Hartford 176, Cedarburg 186, Watertown 216, Sheboygan North 223, Oshkosh North 227
