Ryan Bergman
Watertown junior Ryan Bergman placed second in the 152 pound weight class at the Oconomowoc super regional on Saturday. Seven Goslings made the finals and all 14 qualified for the Homestead sectional by placing in the top four. Watertown also advanced to a Division 1 team sectional on Tuesday after placing second at the super regional with 226.5 points.

 Kaylen Logan

OCONOMOWOC — All 14 Watertown wrestlers advanced to sectional competition out of the Oconomowoc regional on Saturday.

As a result, the Goslings have also qualified for the team sectional.

