OCONOMOWOC — All 14 Watertown wrestlers advanced to sectional competition out of the Oconomowoc regional on Saturday.
As a result, the Goslings have also qualified for the team sectional.
Seven Goslings made the finals to lead Watertown to a second place team score of 226.5 points. Arrowhead won the team title with 295.5 points. The Goslings beat out tournament host Oconomowoc by 2.5 points for runners-up honors.
“It was a fun day in Oconomowoc,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. “For the first time in school history, we qualified all 14 wrestlers to compete at sectionals. We are the only team in the sectional to have done that.
Due to a procedural change beginning this year, the top two teams at regionals will be competing at the team sectionals on Tuesday. Watertown travels to the Port Washington team sectional to take on Germantown in a semifinal. Arrowhead takes on Homestead in the other semifinal. The winners advance to see which team advances to the WIAA State Team Wrestling Tournament.
“Without a single champion, we managed to place second to earn a chance to represent the regional at team sectionals,” Logan said. “Though we are going up against eighth-ranked Germantown in the first match, in order to earn the right to then take on second-ranked Arrowhead for a chance to compete at Team State, it is an exciting opportunity and a great experience for our program. As (assistant coach Steve) Best likes to say, ‘If we are going to go, we might as well plan to win.’”
Ben Logan finished 3-1 with two pins at 113 to improve his record to 30-12.
Owin Walsh went 2-2 with two pins at 138 to run his record to 22-17.
Ryan Bergman had two pins and one decision for a 3-1 record and a second place finish at 152. Bergman is currently 39-11.
Frank Wilkowski recorded two pins to reach the 160 finals, then lost by fall. There was no wrestleback for second place, and Wilkowski improved to 19-7.
Braden Holleman needed just one pin to get to the title match at 182. That pin allowed him to hold on to second place by rule after losing by a technical fall in the finals. His record is now 32-13.
Owen Sjoberg’s technical fall in the 195 semifinals clinched second place as well. He lost by fall in the finals and is currently 40-6.
Tyler Habersetzer lost his 220 semifinal by fall, but wrestled back for second place with one pin and one decision to improve his record to 26-15.
Owin Walsh reached the finals with two pins at 138, then lost his next two matches and placed third. His record is 22-17.
Heavyweight Nathan Potsma (17-9) also made the finals, and placed third. He won an 11-4 decision in the semifinals, then lost a 10-0 major decision in the title match and was pinned in a wrestleback for second.
Other third place finishers included Finn Mulligan (106), Damien Ortega (126), Joe Logan (132) and Logan Hespe (170). Mulligan (24-18) went 2-1 with a pair of decisions. Logan (23-17) went 2-1 with two pins. Hespe (33-12) lost an 8-5 decision in the semifinals but won his third place match by fall.
Qualifying with fourth place finishes were Angel Ortega (120) and Marlon Muniz (145). Ortega (13-10) went 1-2 with one pin. Muniz (21-24) lost his quarterfinal match by fall, then wrestled back for third with a pin and a major decision.
The top two finishers in each weight class at the Homestead sectional next Saturday advance to the Division 1 field of the WIAA State Individual Wrestling tournament.
“This team has been characterized all season as a workman crew and a somewhat faceless entity,” coach Logan said.
“I love that we don’t have anyone who is ‘the star’. The star is someone new every week. Sometimes, like today, it is the collective 14. Though I don’t believe anyone else in the regional thought we were much of a threat, we did manage to have six runners up, and another six battled back to third. That’s a pretty humbling team effort.
“Certainly, Sjoberg, Bergman, Hespe, and Holleman have been doing amazing things all year, but they have been flying under the radar and not overshadowing the great things we are accomplishing as a team.
“It is rare to have a team with such balance, and I have to say it has been a blast to coach them. They don’t vie for attention, and nobody needs the spotlight. They just continue to support each other and make each other better. From many...one.”
“Iron sharpens iron and hopefully we can pull it all together this week and make a statement at Team Sectionals on the way to giving our best effort this weekend at the Individual Sectional at Homestead. It would be great to punch several tickets to the show in Madison the following week to cap off a fun season. We know we have everything we need to get several kids through, but this is a tough Sectional.
“As a staff, we seek to impress on the boys that they need to walk on the mat with a chip on their shoulder and realize they didn’t fall here by accident. It is a culmination of hundreds of hours of blood, sweat, and tears, the careful monitoring of diet and sleep, and discipline necessary to put in late nights doing homework after practices and workouts to control weight.
“They have done the work. They have calloused their minds. They have shut out the pain. They have demonstrated their commitment. Now they just need to reap what they have sown. At the end of the day, whether they win or lose, they will be better for the conflict. They are amazing.”
Team scores: Arrowhead 295.5, Watertown 226.5, Oconomowoc 224, Hamilton 139, Whitefish Bay/Dominican/USM 79, Brown Deer/Messmer/Shorewood 68. Menomonee Falls 55, Milwaukee Madison/Vincent 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.