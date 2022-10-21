Watertown senior setter Payton Roets celebrates with teammates after they closed out the second set of a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal against Sheboygan North. Roets had 31 assists for the Goslings, who won 25-10, 26-24, 31-29.
This season has rocked Watertown’s volleyball program like a bucking bronco, but the Goslings somehow just keep on riding.
Fifth-seeded Watertown played a match that really summed up a rollercoaster season, jumping out early and hanging on late to beat 12th-seeded Sheboygan North 25-10, 26-24, 31-29 in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Thursday at WHS.
Watertown (25-18) dominated the first set, then overcame a 16-9 deficit to take the second set by two. Senior Allison Zerjav provided a spark off the bench, scoring four of her six kills in the second set. Senior middle Abby Walsh closed out the second set with one of her nine kills.
The Goslings bolted out to a 6-1 lead in the third set and extended it to 13-6 after a six-point service run by junior Lucie Hickey, who led Watertown with four aces. The match looked to be in hand with the hosts up 24-18, but Sheboygan North (7-14-1) rallied to tie the set at 24-24, and the seesaw battle raged on until junior outside hitter Kylei Braatz closed out the match with the last of her team-high 12 kills.
Senior setter Payton Roets put up 31 assists. Kallie Feder led the defense with 14 digs. Cassidy Peplinski and Olivia Gwidt each added seven digs for the Goslings, who travel to face fourth-seeded Slinger for the regional championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.
“It was a little rocky, but we got going,” Roets said.
“We’re really hot when we’re on. There’s no stopping us when we get good passes, good sets, good hits. I feel when we’re all working well together, we’re really good and can execute very well. I think we can carry that on through the regional final.
“(Whenever we run into trouble), we just stay together, come together, talk it out. Words really just inspire us to get better. If we’re down, we all know not to get down on each other.”
Walsh added two blocks and was her usual lethal self on quick attacks.
“She is unstoppable when she’s there,” Roets said.
