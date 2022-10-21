This season has rocked Watertown’s volleyball program like a bucking bronco, but the Goslings somehow just keep on riding.

Fifth-seeded Watertown played a match that really summed up a rollercoaster season, jumping out early and hanging on late to beat 12th-seeded Sheboygan North 25-10, 26-24, 31-29 in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Thursday at WHS.

