Middleton's Jackson Rademacher is rung up by the home plate umpire on a pitch from Watertown's Brady Martin to catcher Taylor Walter during a Class AAA regional baseball game on Thursday at Washington Park. The strike three call retired the side in the top of the second inning, but Middleton went on to score seven runs in the third en route to a 13-8 victory. Watertown then lost to Hartford 6-2 on Friday and was eliminated.
Watertown second baseman Connor Lehman scores from second on a throwing error during a three-run rally against Middleton in the second inning of a Class AAA regional baseball game on Thursday at Washington Park. Watertown lost the game 13-8 and later lost to Hartford 6-2 on Friday to end the season with a 7-9 record.
Watertown’s American Legion baseball team ended the season with a 7-9 record after an 0-2 finish at the Class AAA regional held at Washington Park.
On Thursday night, Watertown lost to Middleton 13-8. On Friday afternoon, Hartford defeated Watertown 6-2 in an elimination game.
Middleton jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opening game with two run rallies in the first and second innings. Watertown answered with three runs in the bottom of the second.
Caleb Hinkes led off Watertown’s rally with a one-out single to center. Connor Lehman drew a walk and Landon Fendt followed with an RBI double to center. Lehman scored on a throwing error over to third. Fendt scored on a groundout by Brady Schauer to make it 4-3.
Middleton responded with seven runs in the top of the third to take an 11-3 lead. Watertown chipped away with a run in the fourth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh. Brady Schauer hit an RBI single to center in the fourth. In the sixth, Steven Gates scored on an error, Fendt drove in Lehman with an RBI single and later scored on a passed ball. Nathan Walter hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Taylor Walter in the seventh.
Brady Martin took the loss for Watertown.
Hartford took advantage of five errors in the win over Watertown and led 2-0 heading into the home half of the third inning. Watertown tied it at 2-2 in the third when Martin singled, Taylor Walter walked and both scored when Evan Sellnow reached on an error.
From there, Hartford took control for good with single runs in the fifth and sixth and two more in the seventh on a pair of sacrifice flies.
Catcher Brandon Pohl had two hits and drove in three runs for Hartford, including the go-ahead RBI single to center in the fifth.
Alex Kuntz earned the decision for Hartford, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Gates took the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks over 5 2/3 innings. Brady Schauer finished up in relief.
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — B. Schauer 4-0-1-2, Martin 3-0-0-0, A. Schauer 3-0-0-0, T. Walter 4-1-3-0, Selnow 3-0-0-0, N. Walter 2-0-0-1, Hinkes 2-1-1-0, Gates 2-1-0-0, Lehman 1-3-1-0, Fendt 3-2-2-2, Pfeifer 0-0-0-0 Totals 27-8-8-5
2B — M (Hellenbrand, Schmitt), W (T. Walter, Fandt)
3B — M (Kadenacker)
Pitching — HO: Guerrero (M) 5 in 4, Schmitt (M) 3 in 3, Martin (W) 4 in 2.2, Gates (W) 1 in 1.1, Fendt (W) 2 in 2, Sellnow (W) 0 in 1. R: Guerrero (M) 4, Schmitt (M) 4, Martin (W) 11, Gates (W) 0, Fendt (W) 2, Sellnow (W) 0. SO: Guerrero (M) 4, Schmitt (M) 2, Martin (W) 2, Gates (W) 2, Fendt (W) 3, Sellnow (W) 1. BB: Guerrero (M) 5, Schmitt (M) 1, Martin (W) 5, Gates (W) 0, Fendt (W) 1, Sellnow (W) 1
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — B. Schauer 3-1-0-0, Martin 3-1-2-0, A. Schauer 4-0-0-0, T. Walter 2-0-0-0, Sellnow 3-0-1-0, Wendt 3-0-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0-0, N. Walter 1-0-0-0, Hinkes 3-0-0-0, Lehman 3-0-1-0 Totals 27-2-4-0
2B — H (Kuntz), W (Sellnow)
Pitching — HO: Kuntz (H) 2 in 3, Walters (H) 2 in 4, Gates (W) 5 in 5.2, B. Schauer (W) 2 in 1.1. R: Kuntz (H) 2, Walters (H) 0, Gates (W) 4, B. Schauer (W) 2. SO: Kuntz (H) 4, Walters (H) 1, Gates (W) 3, B. Schauer (W) 2. BB: Kuntz (H) 3, Walters (H) 0, Gates (W) 0, B. Schauer (W) 0
