Goslings knocked out of soccer playoffs

OSHKOSH — Fourth-seeded Oshkosh North survived an upset bid by 13th-seeded Watertown in a Division 2 regional boys soccer quarterfinal on Tuesday, advancing in a penalty kick shootout 3-1.

Watertown (1-14-3) battled hard against the Spartans and took the lead early in the 12th minute when sophomore Waner Cordoba Ruiz collected a pass from freshman Ben Logan and shot from about 35 yards out.

