OSHKOSH — Fourth-seeded Oshkosh North survived an upset bid by 13th-seeded Watertown in a Division 2 regional boys soccer quarterfinal on Tuesday, advancing in a penalty kick shootout 3-1.
Watertown (1-14-3) battled hard against the Spartans and took the lead early in the 12th minute when sophomore Waner Cordoba Ruiz collected a pass from freshman Ben Logan and shot from about 35 yards out.
The Goslings would hold strong until the 55th minute when Oshkosh North was able to equalize. Both teams had chances throughout the remainder of regulation and through two 10 minute overtime periods. The Spartans prevailed in the end putting in their first three penalty kicks while the Goslings missed three of their first four.
"Finishing has been our issue all season,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
"We are creative in the attack but just could not find the net nearly enough this season. It’s unfortunately fitting that we would go out in a PK shootout considering that weakness. We were giving it our all to win it outright in overtime and not go to a shootout and I think Oshkosh North was more than happy to go to the shootout, confident in their shooting ability and large group of experienced upper classmen. We knew we were in trouble when we missed the first one. Then the Oshkosh North keeper guessed right and saved our second and that was pretty much it. (Senior goalkeeper) Roberto (Ortega, Jr.) came up with some clutch saves during the 100 minutes of the match, but they placed their PKs really well to not give him much of a chance in the shootout. He guessed right on one but it had enough power to get by him. Like I said, we should have won the match in regulation or OT, but just couldn’t capitalize late in the match.
"It’s tough to go out of the tournament the second year in the row in a shootout, but this result was very encouraging. We are a 1-14-3 No. 13 seed who just took a 9-4-4 No. 4 seed to OT and a PK shootout in their own home stadium.
"We had four to six freshmen on the pitch the whole match playing against mostly juniors and seniors who were a good foot taller than most of our guys. They battled hard and did what we knew they were capable of. We are significantly better than our 1-14-3 record and we proved it again tonight."
Ortega Jr. finished the match with 20 saves. Oshkosh North’s keeper finished with seven saves. The Spartans will host fifth-seeded Slinger in a regional semifinal on Thursday.
