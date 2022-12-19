Sammy Knight and Aveline Jacob both finished in the top ten for all-around scoring to lead Watertown’s gymnastics team to a third place score at its home invitational on Saturday at WHS.

Knight scored 33.325 as an all-around to place fourth, while Jacob scored 32.575 and placed seventh. Mikaylah Fessler’s 29.150 was good for 11th for the Goslings, who scored 127.825 as a team.

