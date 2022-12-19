Watertown senior Aveline Jacob performs a front layout during her floor exercise routine at the Watertown gymnastics invitational on Saturday at WHS. Jacob scored an 8.775 and placed sixth in this event. Watertown finished third as a team.
Watertown sophomore Sammy Knight releases from the high bar to the low bar during her uneven bars routine at the Watertown gymnastics invitational on Saturday at WHS. Knight scored 7.65 on this event and placed fourth as an all-around with a 33.325.
Denise Jacob
Watertown senior Kenzi Strohbusch scored a career-best 8.075 and placed 11th on the vault at the Watertown gymnastics invitational on Saturday at WHS.
Sammy Knight and Aveline Jacob both finished in the top ten for all-around scoring to lead Watertown’s gymnastics team to a third place score at its home invitational on Saturday at WHS.
Knight scored 33.325 as an all-around to place fourth, while Jacob scored 32.575 and placed seventh. Mikaylah Fessler’s 29.150 was good for 11th for the Goslings, who scored 127.825 as a team.
Watertown began on the uneven bars and scored 31.500. Paige Petig led the way with a fourth place score of 8.350. Fessler (7.850) placed tenth. Jacob and Knight tied for 11th with matching 7.650 scores. Mikayla Dehnert finished 19th with a 7.150.
“We didn’t take any stops or extra swings today, so that was good however, our overall score was just lower than we would like at this point,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said. “Paige was able to compete her giants for the first time and took fourth place.”
The Goslings moved to the balance beam next and scored 31.500. Cracking the top ten were Knight (fifth, 8.525), Kirsten Wiedmeyer (sixth, 8.2) and Jacob (tie for eighth, 7.950). Fessler (5.5) and Dehnert (5.2) also competed.
“Kirsten has been very consistent this year as she scored another eight and received her personal best score of 8.2,” Kirchoff said. “Kirsten has these huge jumps on beam and the judges just love her height and form. Aveline also had a nice beam routine and received a score of 7.95 with a fall. Sammy received her personal best beam score of 8.525 as she’s now throwing a round off full twisting layout for her beam dismount and she took fifth place.”
Watertown competed on the floor exercise next and scored 33.825. Knight’s 9.05 score was good for second place. Jacob tied for sixth with an 8.775. Dehnert finished 17th with an 8.150. Fessler was 20th with a 7.850. Petig tied for 26yth with a 7.425.
“Sammy got her second 9 of the season,” Kirchoff said. “Paige is getting back into the swing of things with this being her first floor of the season so we can’t wait to see what she does next month. Jacob, Fessler, and Dehnert all had solid floor routines, but we just were not on fire today.”
The Goslings closed out the invitational on the vault and scored 32.275. Jacob led Watertown, placing eighth with an 8.2. Knight tied for ninth with an 8.1. Kenzi Strohbusch tied for 11th with an 8.075. Fessler was 16th with a 7.9. Petig was 29th (7.450).
“Our team score lower than normal, however, the girls worked hard,” Kirchoff said. “Kenzi stepped up for varsity vault with her handspring full and got her personal best score of 8.075 and we can’t wait to see more from Kenzi. Jacob, Petig, and Fessler all twisted their vaults, too.
“(Assistant coach Tricia Seibel) and I are very proud with how the girls are working on their consistency and trying to perfect things. As a team we are consistently scoring 127 now, so we are ready to add in new skills over winter break and boost our routines.”
Watertown travels to Milton for a conference dual meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Team scores: Sun Prairie 137.400, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 128.650, Watertown 127.825, Brookfield East/Central 123.725, Manitowoc Lincoln 121.225, Madison West 112.400
