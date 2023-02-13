MUKWANAGO - Watertown's gymnastics team placed tenth at the Nordy Invitational with a 122.150 score on Saturday.
The Goslings began on the floor exercise and scored 29.075.
Sammy Knight tied for 18th with an 8.050 score. Paige Petig (7.3), Aveline Jacob (6.9), Mikayla Dehnert (6.825) and Mikaylah Fessler (6.5) also competed for the Goslings.
"We started on floor in round one, which did not help us at all," Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said.
"It’s always hard to start on our best event first and we had a set of judges we have not seen this year. Overall, the scoring on floor was quite low. The judges were consistent the whole meet, which is good, but not good for the girls’ morale, especially starting their day with the lowest scores they have gotten all season or even in years.
"Assistant coach Tricia Seibel) and I thought the girls did well. Of course, there are always things to improve on and fix, but overall we just chalked it up to different judges and judging styles today."
Watertown scored 32.800 on the vault.
Petig tied for eighth with an 8.50 score. Jacob (8.15), Fessler (8.15), Knight (8.0) and Dehnert (7.95) also competed.
"Our vaults were pretty consistent today across the board, so that was good," Kirchoff said. "Paige made the podium on vault again, so that was exciting."
The Goslings scored 29.500 on the uneven bars.
Jacob placed 18th with a 7.70. Knight (7.55), Kiersten Wiedmeyer (7.15), Petig (7.0) and Fessler (7.0) also competed.
Watertown scored 28.300 on the balance beam.
Knight scored 9.075 to place sixth. Jacob (7.7), Dehnert (7.050), Wiedmeyer (6.95) and Claire Engle (6.95) also competed.
"Aveline, Sammy and Claire all had no fall beam routines today," Kirchoff said. "We have been working hard on our form and staying on and today it showed. Sammy got her personal best score."
Knight led the Goslings in all around scoring, finishing 12th in 32.675. Jacob tied for 25th (30.450).
Watertown travels to Sauk Prairie on Tuesday for its final conference dual. The Goslings head to Reedsburg for the Badger Conference meet on Saturday.
JV places third: Watertown's junior varsity team placed third with a 101.075 score. Olesya Kazina finished tenth with a 24.05 score. Emily Bardenwerper took 11th (22.85). Dehnert placed third on the uneven bars (6.8).
Team scores: Janesville Craig 134.875, Waukesha West/South 132.975, Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay 130.750, Burlington/Badger 130.525, Menomonee Falls/Germantown 127.900, Mukwanago/Kettle Moraine 126.050, Milton/Edgerton 124.600, Tremper/Indian Trail 123.275, Waukesha North/Catholic Memorial 123.250, Watertown 122.150, West Allis Hale/Central/DSHA 117.975, Brookfield East/Central 117.950, Bradford/Westosha Central 29.475
