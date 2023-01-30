MADISON - Watertown's gymnastics team finished second in the white division at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday.
Madison Memorial's 20-team invitational split into two divisions featured 10 rounds of competition.
MADISON - Watertown's gymnastics team finished second in the white division at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday.
Madison Memorial's 20-team invitational split into two divisions featured 10 rounds of competition.
"It was a long but fun day," Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said. "We saw lots of amazing gymnastics today and got to compete in a mini state like atmosphere with lots of cheering and excitement. To make the podium at the Spartan Invite out of 50 gymnasts competing in each event is pretty awesome. We took second in our division despite having an off day on the balance beam."
The Goslings scored 27.800 on the balance beam. Senior Kirsten Wiedmeyer led Watertown, placing 17th with a 7.5. Senior Mikayla Dehnert (28th, 7.0), sophomore Sammy Knight (32nd, 6.8), senior Aveline Jacob (36th, 6.5) and sophomore Claire Engle (38th, 6.4) also competed.
"Kirsten had another no fall beam routine today," Kirchoff said. "Overall, we had a lot wobbles and falls. It just wasn’t our beam day, but the girls tried their best."
The Goslings scored 33.200 on the vault.
Paige Petig led Watertown, tying for third with an 8.550. Mikaylah Fessler tied for fifth with an 8.50. Jacob took 11th with an 8.250. Dehnert tied for 26th with a 7.9. Kenzi Strohbusch tied for 42nd with a 7.350.
"We had very nice vaults," Kirchoff said. "We have worked hard on our landings and today we could definitely tell. Mikaylah Fessler got a new personal best score of 8.5. We all threw handspring fulls and we are very proud of them."
Watertown scored 30.175 on the uneven bars.
Fessler led the Goslings, placing seventh with an 8.050. Knight (14th, 7.575), Jacob (18th, 7.350), Petig (21st, 7.2)and Wiedmeyer (25th, 6.950) also competed.
"Mikaylah Fessler got a new personal best score of 8.05 today as she added her giants in where she goes around the bar in a handstand position, and she made the podium," Kirchoff said. "Our bar sets overall were nice with no extra stops or swings. We are working to add a little difficulty and keep straight legs and pointed toes."
Watertown scored 35.250 on the floor exercise.
Knight won the event with a personal best 9.350. Jacob tied for fourth with an 8.850. Junior Paige Petig tied for seventh with an 8.7. Dehnert tied for 15th with an 8.350. Senior Mikaylah Fessler tied for 28th with a 7.750.
"We ended on floor in Round 9 and we really shined today," Kirchoff said. "Fessler and Dehnert both had very nice routines today, where they really danced and showed off their skills."
Jacob led Watertown in all-around scoring, placing 14th with a 30.950.
"We are so proud of the girls and proud of how they represented Watertown today at the Spartan Invite with a positive attitude and cheering each other on," Kirchoff said. "Our team score is going back up and we are having fun but will keep working hard."
Team scores: Burlington/Badger 129.850, Watertown 126.425, Madison United 125.750, Waunakee/DeForest 125.250, Waupun 124.950, Wilmot/Union Grove 124.175, Waterford 115.825, Janesville Parker 114.850, Madison West 114.725
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.