PRAIRIE DU SAC — Watertown’s gymnastics team closed out the dual meet season with a season-best score in a 134.050-131.900 Badger Conference loss to Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.
"We are so proud of our wonderful team,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said. “Our JV and varsity teams both got their season high score tonight.”
Sauk Prairie won the uneven bars, 32.875-31.425.
Paige Petig and Mikaylah Fessler each scored 7.9 to lead Watertown. Sammy Knight (7.85), Aveline Jacob (7.750) and Kirsten Wiedmeyer (6.825) also competed for the Goslings.
"We started on bars and we knew it was going to be a great meet,” Kirchoff said. "Petig and Fessler both made their giants around. They have been pushing each other to be better and working through their giants and it’s awesome to see. Jacob, Wiedmeyer, and Knight all had solid routines as well so we knew we were ready for vault.”
Watertown won the vault, 34.625-32.750.
Knight won the event with a 9.0. Petig took second (8.750). Jacob was third (8.6). Mikayla Dehnert scored 8.275. Fessler scored 8.2.
"We got a new season team high score of 34.625 on vault today,” Kirchoff said. "Our vaults were on fire. Dehnert, Jacob, Fessler, and Petig all throw a handspring fulls and did a fabulous job tonight. Lastly, Knight came along and landed her first tsuk of the season in competition this year with an excellent score. We know we still have little tweaks to improve on but we were pumped and ready to show off our floor routines."
Sauk Prairie won the floor exercise, 35.900-34.450.
Knight placed second with a 9.150. Jacob (8.7), Petig (8.5), Dehnert (8.1) and Fessler (7.7) also competed for the Goslings.
"We went into floor so happy, motivated, and ready to have fun,” Kirchoff said. "This definitely showed in our routines as all the girls were proud with their performances."
Sauk Prairie won the balance beam, 32.525-31.400.
Wiedmeyer placed second (8.225). Knight took third (8.175). Jacob (7.850), Dehnert (7.150) and Claire Engle (7.075) also competed.
"We ended on beam and senior Wiedmeyer has another no fall beam routine for us tonight,” Kirchoff said. "As a team we had the highest combined beam score of 31.4 and we know we can do so much more. The girls are really starting to get confident whole competing on beam and believing in their selves and their skills. They are fighting the wobbles and working hard to stay on."
Knight finished second in all-around scoring (34.200). Jacob was fourth (32.900).
JV falls: Watertown’s junior varsity lost 117.40-111.60. Olesya Kazina was fifth in all around scoring with a 25.700. Emily Bardenwerper took sixth (23.7). Wiedmeyer won the vault (8.15) while Kenzi Strohbusch took third (8.0). Wiedmeyer and Strohbusch tied for first on the floor exercise (8.10).
"(Assistant coach Tricia Seibel) and I are just astounded with our JV girls,” Kirchoff said. "They are just so eager and willing to learn and change things. We absolutely love their contagious excitement when they get a new skill the whole gym gets excited.”
Watertown travels to Reedsburg for the Badger Conference meet on Saturday. Athletes march in at 9:50 a.m. The Goslings have a bye in the first round and compete on the floor exercise in the second round.
"Tricia and I are so proud of how far they have all come and how they keep cheering each other on to do better,” Kirchoff said. "We are a team and every gymnast on our team is just as important. They are going to keep working hard and show off their skills this Saturday at the conference invite."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.