REEDSBURG - Watertown's gymnastics team placed fifth at the Badger Conference meet with a season-high 131.975 score.

"We are so proud of our wonderful team," Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said. "Varsity got their new season high score at the conference invite and we are ready to peak as a team on Thursday night at sectionals. (Assistant coach Tricia Seibel) and I are just so thrilled with how they keep pushing each other to be their best on every event."

