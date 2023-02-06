BARABOO — Watertown’s gymnastics team lost a Badger Conference dual to Baraboo 134.825-127.650 on Friday.
Despite the loss, the Goslings showed improvement with one of their better teams scores this season.
“Ten out of our 11 girls competing got new personal best scores, which was super exciting,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said.
Baraboo won a close battle on the uneven bars, 31.975-31.125.
Sammy Knight placed third with a new personal best 8.075. Aveline Jacob tied for fourth (7.8) with a new PR. Paige Petig was sixth (7.675). Mikaylah Fessler was ninth (7.575). Kirsten Wiedmeyer was tenth (6.725).
"We started on uneven bars, and overall it went well,” Kirchoff said. "Jacob got her new personal best score and Knight got another 8. The girls have been working hard on their form breaks on this event.”
Watertown outdueled the Thunderbirds on the vault, 34.159-32.900.
Petig won the vault, tying her PR with an 8.7. Fessler placed second with a PR of 8.6. Jacob was fourth with a PR of 8.450. Knight was fifth (8.4) and Mikaya Dehnert was sixth with a PR of 8.25.
"The girls have all been working on the hand placement on the vault table, as well as their form coming off and then sticking their landings,” Kirchoff said.
"Fessler, Jacob, and Dehnert all got their personal best scores on their handspring fulls and Petig tied her personal best score today on her handspring full. We got our new vault team high score of 34.15 on this event.”
Baraboo prevailed on the floor exercise, 34.5-33.950.
Knight placed second (8.850). Jacob tied for fourth (8.550). Petig took sixth (8.450). Dehnert was ninth (8.1). Fessler was tenth (6.950).
“Overall, floor went well,” Kirchoff said. "We were just a little stumbling and not quite as clean and crisp as we have been the last few competitions.”
Baraboo shined on the balance beam, winning 35.450-28.425 to pull away after a close battle through three events. The T-Birds swept the top five spots.
Jacob (sixth, 7.6), Dehnert (7.2), Wiedmeyer (7.175), Knight (6.450) and Claire Engle (5.825) finished sixth through tenth, respectively.
"We ended on the balance beam, and I think coming off of floor, our confidence definitely was not where we needed it to be to perform,” Kirchoff said.
"We took numerous falls. We are going to work hard to improve our overall confidence and stamina as we will end on beam for sectionals so we want to be prepared.”
In all around scoring, Jacob took second (32.400) while Knight was fourth (31.775).
Watertown travels to Sauk Prairie on Thursday for the last conference dual.
JV wins: Watertown’s junior varsity won 109.750-80.050. Olesya Kazina placed second in all-around scoring with a PR score of 25.850. Emily Bardenwerper placed third with a PR score of 24.400.
