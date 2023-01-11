Watertown’s gymnastics team narrowly defeated Reedsburg 125.775-124.200 on Tuesday at WHS.
The Goslings won the vault, 33.825-31.675.
Watertown’s gymnastics team narrowly defeated Reedsburg 125.775-124.200 on Tuesday at WHS.
The Goslings won the vault, 33.825-31.675.
Paige Petig won the event with an 8.7. Mikaylah Fessler placed second in the 8.475. Sammy Knight was third in 8.450. Aveline Jabob was fifth with an 8.2. Kenzi Strohbuch was seventh (8.050).
“We started off very strong with a team high score of 33.825,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said. "Mikaylah Fessler, Mikayla Dehnert and Paige Petig all got their personal best scores tonight throwing their handspring fulls. They have awesome block and height and it’s showing in their scores. Kirsten Wiedmeyer competed on JV vault and landed her half on full off vault and got a 7.7.”
The Goslings competed next on the uneven bars and won that event, 30.700-29.450. Petig was second (8.45). Knight was fourth (7.75). Jacob tied for fifth (7.50). Dehnert was seventh (7.00). Fessler took eighth (6.55).
"Bars in round 2, we did pretty well,” Kirchoff said. “Technically, four of our girls threw new bar routines today. We were a point lower than we have been and we will keep working hard on our skills. Paige threw her no-stop routine with her bail and giants and will work to clean up her form.”
Reedsburg won the balance beam, 30.500-28.100. Wiedmeyer placed third (7.35). Knight was fifth (7.10). Jacob took sixth (6.85). Claire Engle placed seventh (6.80). Petig was eighth (6.40).
"Beam in round 3 was rough,” Kirchoff said. "We scored three points lower than last week on beam. We are giving ample opportunity for our gymnasts to rise to the occasion and working to get a higher team score on beam. We can only improve from here.
"Our JV girls did awesome today as they scored a 27 on beam and varsity scored a 28. Senior Mikayla Dehnert had a no fall beam routine and Fessler almost had a no fall. Freshman Emily Bardenwerper has been extremely consistent and clean as she has been a wonderful addition to our team.”
The Goslings won the floor exercise, 33.150-32.575. Knight placed second (8.7). Jacob took fourth (8.2). Petig was fifth (8.150). Dehnert tied for sixth (8.1). Fessler placed eighth (7.850).
"Senior Mikayla Dehnert threw an extremely high layout half in her first pass,” Kirchoff said. "Paige Petig threw a new front pass of punch front step out round off handspring. Our floor was not where we wanted it to be tonight but we know it was just an off day."
Knight was third in all-around scoring (32.000). Petig took fifth (31.700). Jacob was sixth (30.750).
"Tonight was parents night and senior night and considering half our team is seniors there were a lot of emotions,” Kirchoff said. “(Assistant coach Tricia Seibel) and I are proud of the progress the girls have made and we welcome the progression we are hopeful to see next week at our home dual against Mount Horeb.”
Watertown’s JV won 104.350-17.725. Bardenwerper won the all-around competition with a score of 23.85. Olesya Kazina was second (22.95).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.