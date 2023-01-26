Sammy Knight bars
Buy Now

Watertown sophomore Sammy Knight scored 7.8 on the uneven bars during a Badger Conference gymnastics meet against Wauankee-DeForest on Tuesday in Waunakee.

 Denise Jacob

WAUNAKEE — Watertown’s gymnastics lost to Waunakee-DeForest 128.2250-124.500 in a Badger Conference dual meet on Tuesday.

The Goslings were edged the vault, 30-150-30.050.

Load comments