WAUNAKEE — Watertown’s gymnastics lost to Waunakee-DeForest 128.2250-124.500 in a Badger Conference dual meet on Tuesday.
The Goslings were edged the vault, 30-150-30.050.
On the vault, senior Aveline Jacob placed third (8.250), junior Paige Petig took fourth (8.2), senior Mikaylah Fessler tied for sixth (7.8), senior Kenzi Strohbusch was eighth (7.7) and senior Mikayla Dehnert finished ninth (7.450).
“Overall, we had decent vaults we are just stepping out of them,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said. “The girls will keep working on their form and landings.”
Waunakee-DeForest narrowly won the uneven bars, 30-150-30.050.
On the bars, Knight placed second (7.8), Fessler was third (7.750), Petig tied for fourth (7.3), Jacob tied for sixth (7.2) and senior Kirsten Wiedmeyer finished ninth (7.0).
“Sammy Knight and Kirsten Wiedmeyer are staying consistent with this flowing routines,” Kirchoff said.
On the beam, Waunakee-DeForest won 31.225-27.800. Jacob took second with an 8.250. Knight took sixth with a 6.750. Dehnert was seventh (6.6). Claire Engle finished eighth (6.2). Wiedmeyer was ninth (5.9).
Jacob and Dehnert each had no fall beam routines.
Watertown won the floor exercise, 34.700-33.800.
Knight won the floor exercise (9.1). Jacob was third (8.8). Petig took fourth (8.5). Dehnert was seventh (8.3). Fessler finished ninth (7.9).
“Paige got her personal best score of 8.5 and Sammy tied her personal best score with 9.1,” Kirchoff said. “Our floors were good but this was definitely not our best performance. We can’t wait to see when we hit on every event.”
Jacob placed second in all-around scoring with a 32.500.
