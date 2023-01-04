Watertown junior Paige Petig performs her new release from the high bar to the low bar during a Badger Conference gymnastics dual meet against Milton/Edgerton on Tuesday in Edgerton. Petig won the bars with an 8.4. Milton/Edgerton defeated Watertown, 129.875-128.650.
Watertown junior Paige Petig performs her new release from the high bar to the low bar during a Badger Conference gymnastics dual meet against Milton/Edgerton on Tuesday in Edgerton. Petig won the bars with an 8.4. Milton/Edgerton defeated Watertown, 129.875-128.650.
MILTON — Watertown’s gymnastics team was edged by Milton/Edgerton 129.875-128.650 in a Badger Conference dual meet on Tuesday.
"Today was a hard meet coming off of winter break,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said. "The girls had their first whole day back and school and three-quarters of the team was sick last week so we are proud of how they pushed through."
Watertown began the meet on the uneven bars, an event Milton/Edgerton won 32.100-31.500.
Paige Petig won the bars with an 8.40. Sammy Knight placed fourth with a 7.95. Mikaylah Fessler was sixth with a 7.85. Aveline Jacob was eighth with a 7.30. Mikayla Dehnert too tenth with a 6.60.
“We stayed pretty consistent on bars,” Kirchoff said. "We are working on adding new skills in. Paige added her bail today and it looked pretty nice she just couldn’t quite get control of it and she still scores 8.4 with a fall, which would bring her up to an 8.9. She has a 9 bar routine and we can’t wait to see it. Mikaylah Fessler is looking to add her giants next week and we are so pumped for her. Jacob and Knight had solid routines as well.”
Watertown competed next on the vault. Milton/Edgerton also edged the Goslings here, 32.650-32.575.
Petig won the vault with an 8.3. Fessler took third with an 8.2. Knight tied for fourth with an 8.175. Jacob was ninth (7.9) and Kenzi Strohbusch was tenth (7.750).
"Paige got her personal best score of 8.3 on a handspring full,” Kirchoff said. "We need to work on being tight on our landings so that we don’t take steps. Our twisting is there. we just need to work on sticking."
Milton/Edgerton won the floor exercise, 35.825-33.325.
Jacob led the Goslings on the floor with a fourth place score of 8.8. Dehnert was sixth with an 8.475. Knight was seventh with an 8.175. Fessler finished eighth with a 7.875. Petig was tenth with a 7.150.
"Mikayla Dehnert had a really nice routine tonight, she was solid and on,” Kirchoff said. "Mikaylah Fessler has been working really hard on her tumbling and she was able to throw her back handspring back tuck tonight and we are very proud of her pushing through and adding that in.
“Aveline had another awesome floor routine. She had a couple steps here and there, but she’s working to get that 9 again.”
Watertown closed the night with its only event victory, a 31.250-29.300 win on the balance beam.
Kirsten Wiedmeyer placed second with an 8.20 for the Goslings. Knight was third (8.15). Jacob was fourth (7.80). Petig was sixth (7.10) and Claire Engle was seventh (6.85).
"Kirsten has been our powerhouse on beam with another no fall routine, taking second place today,” Kirchoff said. "We are working to fight the wobbles and stay on the beam. The girls have really been working hard to stay on.”
Milton/Edgerton's Caitlin Zingsheim was the all around champion with a 32.500. Knight was second (32.450). Jacob was fourth (31.800). Petig was fifth (30.950).
Watertown hosts Reedsburg for a conference dual on Tuesday at 6 p.m. It is also Senior Night and Parents Night.
JV wins: Watertown’s JV won 100.35-54.70. Emily Bardenwerper was the all around champion with a 21.80. Olesya Kazina placed second as an all-around with a 20.60.
"Our JV team had some awesome highlights, too,” Kirchoff said. "The girls are very supportive of each other and it’s nice to see them cheer each other on and be happy for each other."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.