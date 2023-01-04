MILTON — Watertown’s gymnastics team was edged by Milton/Edgerton 129.875-128.650 in a Badger Conference dual meet on Tuesday.

"Today was a hard meet coming off of winter break,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said. "The girls had their first whole day back and school and three-quarters of the team was sick last week so we are proud of how they pushed through."

