Watertown’s gymnastics team opened the season with a 126.400-124.675 Badger Conference victory over Monona Grove on Tuesday at WHS.
"The girls did so good and (assistant coach Tricia Seibel) and I are so proud of them,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said.
"They got the jitters out and really pulled through. We have a few new faces on the team and we are so psyched to have them join our gymnastics family. We have a small but mighty team this year and our slogan is 'believe the hype!'”
The Goslings and Silver Eagles each won two events.
Watertown began on the vault, which Monona Grove won 33.200-32.550.
Sammy Knight tied for second with an 8.30. Mikaylah Fessler was fourth (8.25). Aveline Jacob was fifth (8.20). Mikayla Dehnert tied for seventh (7.80).
"Mikaylah Fessler has a really nice and high hand spring full and Kenzi Strohbusch has a super powerful handspring half,” Kirchoff said. "Aveline Jacob and Mikayla Dehnert did a great job with their twisting vaults. Sammy Knight threw her psuk and was so close to landing but she has so much power she piked down."
Watertown won the uneven bars, 30.100-28.450.
Knight took second (7.90). Fessler was third (7.80). Jacob was fourth (7.30). Dehnert was fifth (7.10). Kirsten Wiedmeyer was seventh (6.70).
“We were super excited to hit 30 on bars,” Kirchoff said. "We are out our junior Paige Petig due to a concussion but we are excited to have her back soon. Sammy got her personal best score 7.9 and Mikaylah Fessler got her personal best score 7.8.
"We are working to clean up our routines, slowly add in skills, and get the little kinks out but we all have so much more we can do on this event."
Monona Grove won the balance beam, 29.100-28.750.
Wiedmeyer was second on the beam with a 7.90 to lead the Goslings. Jacob tied for third (7.15). Knight tied for fifth (6.90). Dehnert was seventh (6.80). Fessler was tenth (5.70).
"Beam was the death of us,” Kirchoff said. “We struggled to stay on and struggled to hit out connections but the girls battled and we were happy with how hard they tried and cared. We are going to do more full sets to work on staying on. They have a very positive attitude and outlook so they can only go up from here.
"Our highlight was senior Kirsten Wiedmeyer took second place on beam with a 7.9 with a no fall beam routine."
Watertown won the floor exercise 35.000-33.925.
Knight was second with a 9.150. Jacob was third (9.050). Dehnert and Fessler tied for fifth with matching 8.4 scores. Kenzi Strohbusch was ninth (7.5).
“That’s a super impressive team score to start the season with,” Kirchoff said.
"Kenzi Strohbusch got her person best score of 7.5, Mikaylah Fessler got her personal best with an 8.4, Aveline Jacob got her personal best score and first 9 as she got 9.05, and Sammy Knight got her personal best score on floor with 9.15,” Kirchoff said.
"We love to dance and we love floor. Ending on floor is always my favorite. The girls are really showing off their personality and having fun being out on the floor, which is so nice to see."
Monona Grove sophomore Mya Tweedy won the all-around competition with a 36.025. Knight was second (32.250), Jacob was third (31.700), Fessler was fourth (30.150) and Dehnert was fifth (30.100).
"We can’t wait to watch this group of wonderful young ladies grow in this sport over the next few months,” Kirchoff said. "We had so many personal best scores today and we are only going up from here."
Watertown competes at the Oconomowoc Invitational on Saturday.
