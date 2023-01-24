JEFFERSON - Watertown's gymnastics team defeated Jefferson/Cambridge 122.700-115.000 on Thursday.
"The girls have been sick and pushing through some injuries and this sport is such a hard one to do that with," Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said. "They are working on staying positive and motivated while polishing their routines so that we are ready for sectionals."
Junior Paige Petig won the uneven bars (8.00). Sophomore Sammy Knight took second (7.750). Senior Aveline Jacob was fourth (7.50). Senior Mikayla Dehnert finished fifth (7.150). Senior Kristen Wiedmeyer was sixth (7.050).
"We started on bars and (assistant coach Tricia Seibel) and I felt overall we were very clean tonight," Kirchoff said. "We did not have any stops or extra swings which was our goal."
Jacob won the floor exercise with an 8.350 score to lead the Goslings. Senior Kenzi Strohbusch was fourth (7.3), Petig was fifth (7.2), Dehnert was sixth (7.150) and Wiedmeyer was eighth (6.4).
On the vault, Petig placed third (8.2). Dehnert was fifth (7.9). Strohbusch took seventh (7.8). Wiedmeyer finished eighth (7.650). Jacob tied for ninth (7.550).
"Vault was good but our scores seemed a little lower for all our girls than we have been scoring all season," Kirchoff said. "Petig had some nice flight, Wiedmeyer has been working on a stuck landing, and Dehnert has been working to consistency pull a full around. Strohbusch had a nice handspring full tonight, too."
On the balance beam, Jacob tied for first (8.250). Wiedemeyer was third (7.850). Dehnert was fourth (7.5). Sophomore Sammy Knight was fifth (7.150). Petig took tenth (6.6).
"We ended on beam and we had four out of 10 stuck beam routines from girls tonight including Sophia Page, Aveline Jacob, Emily Bardenwerprer, and Mikayla Dehnert," Kirchoff said. "We have been working extremely hard to stay on and make our connections."
Jacob won the all around title with a 31.650. Dehnert was third (29.700). Petig was fourth (29.400). Wiedmeyer was sixth (28.950).
Jefferson senior Alex Ostopowicz was second on the floor exercise with a 7.9. Junior Summer Huebel was third with a 7.4. Senior Reagan Kopelke was seventh (6.850). Sophomore Olivia Jennrich was ninth (6.3). Junior Leah Worzalla was tenth (6.1).
Huebel tied for first on the balance beam with an 8.250. Jennrich and junior Brynne Beattie tied for sixth (7.050). Ostopowicz was eighth (6.950). Kopelke took ninth (6.7).
Kopelke won the vault (8.350). Jennrich was second (8.3). Ostopowicz was fourth (8.2). Beattie tied for fifth (7.9). Huebel tied for ninth (7.550).
On the uneven bars, Ostopowicz placed third (7.650). Worzalla was seventh (6.0). Huebel was eighth (5.8). Kopelke took ninth (5.050). Jennrich finished tenth (5.0).
Ostopowicz was second in all-around scoring (30.700). Huebel was fifth (29.000). Kopelke was seventh (26.950). Jennrich was eighth (26.650).
