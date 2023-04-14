Jacob Kraemer

Watertown junior Jacob Kraemer shot 108 to lead the boys golf team at the Badger East meet at The Sixmile Creek Golf Course on Wednesday.

 Peter Lindblad

COTTAGE GROVE — Watertown’s boys golf team shot 400 and placed 24th at the Monona Grove Invitational on Thursday at The Oaks Golf Course.

Junior Elijah Huff and freshman Brady Crane each shot 97 to lead Watertown. Junior Graeson Mihalko shot 102. Junior Jacob Kraemer shot 104. Sophomore Jack Zoellick shot 106.

