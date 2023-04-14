COTTAGE GROVE — Watertown’s boys golf team shot 400 and placed 24th at the Monona Grove Invitational on Thursday at The Oaks Golf Course.
Junior Elijah Huff and freshman Brady Crane each shot 97 to lead Watertown. Junior Graeson Mihalko shot 102. Junior Jacob Kraemer shot 104. Sophomore Jack Zoellick shot 106.
“We improved by 56 strokes from the day before,” Watertown boys golf coach Scot Meyer said.
Jefferson shot 376 and placed 20th.
Junior Alex Kuykendall and senior David Ganser each shot 88 to lead the Eagles. Junior Alex Hauser shot 95. Senior Brandon Tully shot 105. Junior John Krause shot 106.
Team scores: Janesville Craig 299, Milton 301, Hartford 311, Marquette 313, Fort Atkinson 317, Edgerton 318, DeForest 391, Brookfield East 322, Monona Grove 325, Stoughton 329, Madison West 329, Sun Prairie East 332, Mount Horeb 337, Sauk Prairie 339, Baraboo 340, Berlin 345, Beloit Memorial 348, McFarland 355, Madison La Follette 361, Jefferson 376, Abundant Life 388, Portage 395, Janesville Parker 399, Watertown 400
Goslings eighth
at Sixmile Creek
WAUNAKEE — Watertown’s boys golf team placed eighth at a Badger East meet played at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek Golf Course on Wednesday.
Junior Jacob Kraemer shot 108 to lead the Goslings. Sophomore Jack Zoellick (110), freshman Brady Crane (116), junior Elijah Huff (117) and junior Graeson Mihalko (124) also competed for Watertown.
Team scores: Monona Grove 337, DeForest 341, Waunakee 351, Milton 352, Fort Atkinson 354, Stoughton 391, Beaver Dam 416, Watertown 451
