Watertown golfers fall to Monona Grove Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Sep 8, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Watertown sophomore Cali Craig-Snell shot 58 for the Goslings during a Badger Large meet at the Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove on Thursday. The Goslings lost to Monona Grove 182-243. Calahan Steed Watertown senior Kennady Groll shot for the Goslings at the Door Creek Golf Course on Thursday in Cottage Grove. Watertown lost the Badger Large meet to Monona Grove 182-243. Kennady Groll Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COTTAGE GROVE — Monona Grove defeated Watertown’s girls golf team 182-243 in a Badger Large meet at the Door Creek Golf Course on Thursday.Senior Angelina Galarza shot 56 to lead Watertown. Sophomore Cali Craig-Snell shot 58. Sophomore Tattum Groll shot 64. Senior Kennady Groll shot 65. Junior Alison Busler shot 69. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.