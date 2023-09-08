COTTAGE GROVE — Monona Grove defeated Watertown’s girls golf team 182-243 in a Badger Large meet at the Door Creek Golf Course on Thursday.

Senior Angelina Galarza shot 56 to lead Watertown. Sophomore Cali Craig-Snell shot 58. Sophomore Tattum Groll shot 64. Senior Kennady Groll shot 65. Junior Alison Busler shot 69.

  
Load comments