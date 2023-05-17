COTTAGE GROVE — Watertown’s boys golf team placed eighth with a 390 score at the Badger East Conference Tournament played at the Door Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.

Junior Myles Nourse shot 89 to lead the Goslings. Junior Graeson Mihalko shot 92. Sophomore Jack Zoellick shot 104. Juniors Elijah Huff and Jacob Kraemer each shot 105.

