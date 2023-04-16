Graeson Mihalko

Watertown junior Graeson Mihalko hits a tee shot during the Badger Conference meet in Waunakee on Wednesday. Mihalko shot 107 for the Goslings at the Washington County Invitational on Saturday.

 Calahan Steed

HARTFORD - Watertown's boys golf team shot 414 and placed 27th at the Washington County Invitational on Saturday.

Freshman Brady Crane shot 101, junior Jacob Kraemer shot 102, sophomore Jack Zoellick shot 104, junior Graeson Mihalko shot 107 and junior Elijah Huff shot 116 for the Goslings.

