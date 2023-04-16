Watertown golfers 24th at Washington County invite Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 16, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Watertown junior Graeson Mihalko hits a tee shot during the Badger Conference meet in Waunakee on Wednesday. Mihalko shot 107 for the Goslings at the Washington County Invitational on Saturday. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HARTFORD - Watertown's boys golf team shot 414 and placed 27th at the Washington County Invitational on Saturday.Freshman Brady Crane shot 101, junior Jacob Kraemer shot 102, sophomore Jack Zoellick shot 104, junior Graeson Mihalko shot 107 and junior Elijah Huff shot 116 for the Goslings.Watertown competes at The Oaks today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
