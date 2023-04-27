Watertown girls win, boys defeated in dual with MG Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 27, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Watertown junior Nicholas Grover (middle) won the boys 100 meter dash in 11.64 seconds during a dual meet against Monona Grove on Tuesday at WHS. Denise Jacob Watertown sophomore Addison Maas won the girls triple jump with a leap of 32 feet, 3 1/2 inches during a dual meet against Monona Grove on Tuesday at WHS. Denise Jacob Buy Now Watertown senior Aveline Jacob placed second in the girls triple jump with a leap of 29 feet, 9 1/4 inches during a dual meet against Monona Grove on Tuesday at WHS. Denise Jacob Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watertown’s girls track and field team defeated Monona Grove 65-49 while the boys were edged by the Silver Eagles 67-65 in a Badger East dual meet on Tuesday at WHS.Addison Maas won the triple jump (32 feet, 3 1/2 inches) while Aveline Jacob took second (29-9 1/4). Maas also took second in the 100 in 14.28.Erin Eckert won the 200 in 30.65 and was second in the long jump (12-10). Rae Heier placed second in the 200 in 30.70.Mikaylah Fessler won the pole vault and Olesya Kazina took second after each cleared 7-6. Fessler also won the 100 hurdles in 17.66. Aubree Batterman won the high jump (4-6).Kendra Betschler and Dena Ruetten finished first and second in the discus with throws of 81-10 and 81-8, respectively.Erin Eckert was second in the long jump (12-10).The 400 relay team won in 56.30. The 800 relay team won in 1:59.66. The 1,600 relay team won in 4:53.04 while the B team was second in 4:57.63.Leading Watertown’s boys was Zach Scher, who won the 200 in 23.90 and the long jump (17-1 3/4).Nicholas Grover won the 100 in 11.64 while Jer’Von Anderson took second in 11.88.Ben Gifford won the 110 high hurdles in 15.33 while Slade Bohlman was second in 16.62.Benjamin David won the shot put (40-2). Bohlman won the high jump (5-4) while Anderson was second (5-4). Noah Gilbertsen won the pole vault (12-6) while Alex Lueck took second (11-0).The 400 relay team won in 48.42. The 800 relay team was second in 1:46.20. The 1,600 relay team won in 3:57.06.Elliott Small was second in the 400 in 1:01.88. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
