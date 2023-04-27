Watertown’s girls track and field team defeated Monona Grove 65-49 while the boys were edged by the Silver Eagles 67-65 in a Badger East dual meet on Tuesday at WHS.

Addison Maas won the triple jump (32 feet, 3 1/2 inches) while Aveline Jacob took second (29-9 1/4). Maas also took second in the 100 in 14.28.

