Sophomore forward Alyx Johnson led all scorers with 18 points and junior guard Drew Hinrichs added 15 as Watertown’s girls basketball team breezed past Fort Atkinson 50-24 in a Badger East contest on Tuesday at WHS.
Watertown (11-5, 6-2 in conference) led 14-12 in the closing minutes of the first half and closed out the frame on a 7-0 run. Hinrichs hit two of her three triples late in the half.
The Goslings pulled away in the second half behind 12 points from Johnson.
Ashlie Riley scored 11 to lead Fort Atkinson (5-10, 2-6).
“It was a grinder of a game,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “We saw Fort played a little bit of zone, and based on personnel, that’s what they did. They played a 2-3 for the whole game.
“We had some different stuff ready. It was slow going early. We got good looks and stayed the course. Our defense gave us some fast break points and breathing room in the second half.”
Seven players scored for Watertown. Several were assisted baskets.
“We haven’t seen much zone other than the last two games,” Stollberg said. “Against Mount Horeb on Saturday, we had 17 assists, and we were up there tonight, too, which is good. We’re working well together. We had good energy on defense.”
Watertown travels to play Milton on Thursday.
JV wins: Watertown’s junior varsity won 40-16. Ava Novotny scored 12 points to lead the Goslings. Cassidy Peplinski and Addisson OMarrah each added seven.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.