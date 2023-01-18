Abby Walsh
Watertown senior forward Abby Walsh hauls in a defensive rebound during a Badger East girls basketball game against Fort Atkinson on Tuesday at WHS. Watertown won 50-24.

 Kevin Wilson

Sophomore forward Alyx Johnson led all scorers with 18 points and junior guard Drew Hinrichs added 15 as Watertown’s girls basketball team breezed past Fort Atkinson 50-24 in a Badger East contest on Tuesday at WHS.

Watertown (11-5, 6-2 in conference) led 14-12 in the closing minutes of the first half and closed out the frame on a 7-0 run. Hinrichs hit two of her three triples late in the half.

